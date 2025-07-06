Death Stranding 2 vs Clair Obscur Expedition 33: Who’s the frontrunner for GOTY 2025?

The 2025 edition of The Game Awards is scheduled for December 11, 2025. The year 2025 has been a goldmine of game releases, but two titles have truly stood out, thanks to their critical acclaim and overwhelming support from fans. These are Death Stranding 2 On the Beach by Kojima Productions and Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

However, questions have been raised about which of the two could lead the race for the highly anticipated GOTY 2025 title. In this article, we explore both Death Stranding 2 and Clair Obscur Expedition 33 to see which one stands as the stronger contender for this year’s Game Awards.

Death Stranding 2 surpasses Expedition 33 as the highest-rated game on the PlayStation Store

Death Stranding 2 has quickly earned its place at the top of the PlayStation Store, boasting a 4.93 user score, which is only just ahead of Clair Obscur’s 4.91. With 97% of its ratings being a perfect five stars, it’s clear that Kojima’s sequel is being favored by fans.

Unlike its predecessor, which received a more mixed response, Death Stranding 2 is being praised for smoothing out everything that already worked well before. With smoother traversal, improved pacing, emotional storytelling, and stunning visuals, the sequel feels like a more refined and focused experience overall.

Death Stranding 2 now holds the top spot on the PlayStation Store with a near-perfect rating (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

However, the sequel doesn’t dramatically reinvent the formula. It builds upon the original’s systems, adding some new elements like environmental hazards and a wider range of tools, but it still feels like the classic Death Stranding. This is both its strength and its potential weakness.

Clair Obscur is still the favorite in many eyes

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 took everyone by surprise earlier in 2025. A brand-new IP from indie studio Sandfall Interactive, it blends turn-based combat with real-time mechanics in a way that feels fresh and exciting.

The game didn’t just earn praise; it also shattered records. With a 93 critic score on Metacritic and an astonishing 9.7 user score based on over 17,000 reviews, it has instantly become a fan favorite. In comparison, Death Stranding 2 holds a 90 critic score and an 8.9 user score.

Clair Obscur continues to dominate Metacritic’s 2025 rankings with a 93 critic score (Image via Kepler Interactive)

What makes Expedition 33 special isn’t just the gameplay – it’s the art direction, storytelling, soundtrack, and the fact that it dared to bring innovation back to turn-based RPGs. In a market that often plays it safe, Clair Obscur is bold, risky, and wildly creative. It offers something genuinely new, and that could be the deciding factor come awards season.

Innovation vs refinement

This year’s GOTY showdown could come down to one core difference, which is innovation versus refinement. Death Stranding 2 is polished – it looks, feels, and sounds incredible. But it’s not a massive leap from the first game.

On the other hand, Expedition 33 comes as a breath of fresh air in the turn-based adventure genre that many may have forgotten.

Death Stranding 2 looks amazing, tells an emotional story, and plays better than the first game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

That difference matters. The Game Awards often favors risk-takers. Past winners like It Takes Two, Disco Elysium, and Breath of the Wild were praised for breaking new ground. If history is any indication, Clair Obscur’s boldness might give it the edge.

Upcoming games that could also be strong contenders

Since 2025 isn't over, many upcoming games could also be possible nominees for GOTY 2025. With The Outer Worlds 2, Ghost of Yotei, Donkey Kong Bananza, and even Hollow Knight Silksong set to drop later this year, the field could still shift dramatically.

Games like Split Fiction, The Alters, Kingdom Come Deliverance II, and several other 2025 releases may also prove to be strong contenders for a GOTY nomination.

Still, at this point, in 2025, the spotlight is squarely on Death Stranding 2 and Clair Obscur Expedition 33, two wildly different games representing different gameplay styles.

Conclusion

Death Stranding 2 delivers a cinematic, emotional, and technically outstanding experience that improves on nearly every aspect of its predecessor. Clair Obscur Expedition 33, however, brings bold new ideas, genre-defying combat, and a unique artistic vision to the table.

Clair Obscur impresses with unique turn-based combat and a fresh artistic vision (Image via Kepler Interactive)

All things considered, while Death Stranding 2 delivers a near-perfect experience, Expedition 33 stands out with its originality and bold innovation. It might just be the stronger contender between the two, but with The Game Awards, anything can happen.

With five months remaining in 2025 and a few heavy hitters still waiting in line, the 2025 GOTY race is anything but settled. The battle between Death Stranding 2 and Clair Obscur might be one of the most compelling face-offs the industry has seen in years.

