Death Stranding: 80 minutes of gameplay footage planned for Tokyo Game Show 2019

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 6 // 08 Sep 2019, 19:12 IST

Death Stranding

Hideo Kojima's mystifying Death Stranding is just two months away from its grand release on Sony's home console, PS4, and we still haven't got a proper look at the game, but that's going to change as Tokyo Game Show 2019 is fast approaching.

During Gamescom 2019 reveal last month, we got a little taste of how Death Stranding actually plays. It gave us a glimpse of a very peculiar peeing mechanic of the game, plus the reveal of Geoff Keighley's cameo performance in the game, whose character is voiced by Matthew Mercer-most notably known for playing the role of Leon Kennedy in the Resident Evil games.

Most importantly, Mr Hideo Kojima promised us that we will see a huge chunk of gameplay during the Tokyo Game Show this year, which starts next week (12th to 15th September). Confirming the same, Kojima Productions' official Twitter account shared that we will be seeing an overall of 80 minutes of gameplay footage of the game in the coming week.

According to the official Tweet, Death Stranding will be getting multiple live stage events during the three days of TGS 2019. Starting from 12th September, we will see about fifty minutes of gameplay, on 14th September we will see about 30 minutes of gameplay and finally on 15th, the Japanese voice cast of the game will be present on the stage along with the Legendary Hideo Kojima.

Keep in mind that since it's big E3 reveal back in 2016, Hideo Kojima and the folks at Kojima Productions have been shying away from showing any raw gameplay of Death Stranding, making it even more mysterious and complex than it actually is. Finally seeing the game up and running will be a breath of fresh air and will give fans a much-needed insight on what the game is really all about.

