Death Stranding could have been a very different game according to Hideo Kojima; reveals new art work

Kojima Productions' highly anticipated title Death Stranding (directed, produced and edited by Hideo Kojima) is finally out today on the PS4.

Celebrating the game's launch, Kojima Productions did a launch stream for the game which was hosted by none other than Kojima's on-screen best friend and the host of The Game Awards- Geoff Keighley.

In the launch stream, which lasted for an hour, Kojima san revealed a lot of new tidbits about the game's development and the ideology behind it.

We even got to see some new artwork for the game featuring Norman Reedus' character Sam, Lea Sydoux's character Fragile and some city landscapes.

Source-twinfinite.net

Kojima San went on to explain that Death Stranding's world was developed to engender this sense of loneliness in the player's character while traversing the game's world. Interestingly, the folks at Kojima Productions tried to implement the opposite as well.

“In fact, as we saw Sam traveling in the previous clip, we also tested exactly the opposite of things, which makes him wear the heavy power gears and carry a lot of devices and weapons, which could technically enable him to jump all over those places. It’s not something new.

Therefore I decided not to do this in the middle of the process.”

If you're playing Death Stranding right now, you must know that traversal and delivering packages is the main objective of the game through which Sam is trying to connect the fractured states of the United States of America.

Death Stranding currently has a Metacritic score of 83/100 but in spite of that, the game has been receiving a lot of polarizing, divisive comments from gamers and critics all across the globe. Check out our deep dive analysis on why it's happening here.

Are you picking up Death Stranding today or you're going to pass it? Tell us in the comments down below. Also for more gaming news, stick to Sportskeeda.