Death Stranding News: Hideo Kojima posts another teaser, more to come on May 29th

Mads Mikkelsen will portray the antagonist in the upcoming title

Earlier this morning, details emerged about some Death Stranding "information" that would be made public on May 29th. Kojima Productions posted a tweet earlier today, stating that the "countdown" to Death Stranding has begun.

The countdown of #DEATHSTRANDING has started... May 29th.

Create the rope. pic.twitter.com/26ynWg2m3s — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) May 27, 2019

This came off the heels of a teaser that Hideo Kojima himself had posted the night before, giving us a small glimpse of footage with the words "CREATE THE ROPE" over whatever it was we were looking at.

Just like everything that we'd seen about the upcoming title, the teaser gave us absolutely nothing as far as what to expect. However, that mystery and confusion surrounding the title and the teaser Kojima released left eager fans who are anticipating the arrival of Death Stranding even more anxious.

Kojima had a lot of replies from his followers who were both excited and absolutely confused by what they'd seen.

Kojima wasn't finished yet, as he posted another teaser earlier today, this time giving us a slightly different angle possibly looking at the backside of the main protagonist with the words "HELP US RECONNECT" superimposed over the footage.

Again, it gave nothing away, and we're no closer to finding out what this game is actually about. Still, it's got Kojima's fans talking as the anticipation continues to build.

A trailer is, supposedly, set to drop in two days. Something is coming, anyway. Kojima Productions has done an incredible job of keeping everyone in the dark when it comes to the Death Stranding project, as we're three years in from the initial announcement of the game at E3 2016.

In fact, we barely know what kind of game we're getting out of this. At this point, all that's known is that it's considered by Kojima to be an action game, featuring unique mechanics revolving around the death of the main character, Sam, voiced by Norman Reedus.

Reedus, along with Guillermo Del Toro, was working with Kojima on the Silent Hills project before it was canceled by Konami back in 2015.

Hopefully, on May 29th, we'll get a bit more info on Death Stranding. If not a release date, we can at least hope for gameplay or a story trailer.

