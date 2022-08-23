Death Stranding PC Game Pass release date, system requirements, and more

Death Stranding by Kojima Productions will be available on the PC Game Pass from August 23. The title is currently only playable on the PS4 and the PS5. However, with the help of the PC Game Pass, players will have unbridled access to the game on PC.

It no longer comes as a surprise when the Xbox Game Pass offers a PlayStation exclusive. The first hint of Death Stranding appearing on PC came with the company's profile picture on Twitter, which gradually changed to resemble Death Stranding.

The Game Pass has established itself as a staple among gaming subscription services, and has become the first choice for most developers looking to debut their game on a large platform.

The PC version of Death Stranding will include all Xbox achievements

The PC Game Pass, which Microsoft created as part of the Xbox Game Pass, has a monthly cost of $9.99 and provides access to high-quality PC games.

Players on Windows 10/11 PCs will have access to the following features for Death Stranding:

Crossover material

Photographic option

A higher frame rate

Ultrawide mode

There will also be a number of items that will be unlocked as the game's plot progresses: Gold and Silver Power Skeleton, Gold and Silver All-Terrain Skeleton, and Gold and Silver Armor Plate.

An exclusive in-game item is the Chiral Gold/Omnireflect "Ludens Mask" eyewear, which is designed after the mascot of Kojima Productions.

Minimum and recommended system requirements for PC users

The minimum system requirements for PC users are as follows:

CPU: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

SOUND CARD: DirectX compatible

FREE DISK SPACE: 80 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3 GB

The recommended system requirements for PC users are as follows:

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

SOUND CARD: DirectX compatible

FREE DISK SPACE: 80 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6 GB

About Death Stranding

2019 saw the release Death Stranding, a PlayStation 4 exclusive that offered players all over the globe a spectacular and immersive environment with an engaging storyline. The enigmatic game, created by the legendary Hideo Kojima, features some of the best actors from Hollywood, including Mads Mikkelsen and Norman Reedus.

Players will face opponents in all the areas they travel to, including unseen devilish monsters and rain that causes time-travel. Players will also face human adversaries who are determined to seize the protagonist's cargo.

In Death Stranding, almost all of the main characters chime in and help to ground the complex and occasionally absurd plot into an experience that generates strong feelings from the audience at every step. This is a remarkable achievement for a game whose difficulty increases as its story advances.

