Deathloops bags most nominations at The Game Awards 2021 including Game of the Year

Arkane Studios are mainly known and revered for their Dishonored series. However, in 2021, they captivated the world with a brand new mind-bender title called Deathloop.

Like its predecessor, Deathloop also deals with supernatural forces but incorporates time as a huge part of the gameplay. The story of Deathloop starts off on an island called Blackreef which goes on a loop at the end of each day.

To stop the island from looping itself, Colt, the main protagonist of the story, takes on a mission to fight against time. Thwarting his attempts is Julianna, the antagonist, who wants to ensure that Colt fails in his mission.

Deathloop's complicated yet simple storyline has earned it multiple nominations at The Games Awards 2021, which will be discussed in the article.

How many nominations did Deathloop get for The Game Awards 2021?

Suffice to say, Deathloop was released to much fanfare. Coupled with that, it received a high rating from players all over the world. The reason lies in the unique idea that it brings in terms of storytelling and visuals.

Speaking of the nominations that Deathloop received for The Game Awards 2021, they are as follows:

Game of the Year

Best performance: Jason Kelley (Colt)

Jason Kelley (Colt) Best performance: Ozioma Akagha (Julianna)

Ozioma Akagha (Julianna) Best Art Direction

Best Score and Music

Best Audio Design

Best Narrative

Best Action Game

Best Game Direction

With Deathloop having gained flawless scores for most of its categories, it is normal for the game to have earned so many nominations at The Game Awards 2021.

The Game Awards @thegameawards



🔵 Deathloop

🔵 It Takes Two

🔵 Metroid Dread

🔵 Psychonauts 2

🔵 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

🔵 Resident Evil Village



Vote now:

thegameawards.com/nominees/game-…



The 6 nominees for Game of the Year at #TheGameAwards 🔵 Deathloop🔵 It Takes Two🔵 Metroid Dread🔵 Psychonauts 2🔵 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart🔵 Resident Evil VillageVote now:Find out the winner LIVE on Thursday, December 9.

However, despite listing all of its nominations, Deathloop aficianados need to wait till December 9, 2021 and watch the results unfold at The Game Awards 2021. Fans can also help with the nominations by voting for their favorite games on TGA's 2021 nominations website.

