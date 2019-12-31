Decoding the reasons behind Chinese domination in PEC 2019

Dibyadarshan Das FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

The tournament was held in 28-29 Dec

The recently concluded Peacekeeper Elite Championship saw the Chinese teams dominate both the overall standings and kill leaderboard. Unsurprisingly, all the top 5 players in the kill leaderboard were Chinese, with Scout securing a spot for himself in 8th. Here let's decode what makes these teams such a deadly proposition to deal with.

Indonesia-China domination this year

Teams that win and do so consistently, begin acquiring an aura around them. People write about them, opponents read that and watch in awe and when the time comes to compete, their rivals lack the self belief so vital to a good contest. Losing becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. This was clearly evident in the games that were played, where other teams had to back off when engaging with a fight with teams like XQF, 4AM and DKG. The 'hopelessness' was vividly demonstrated.

X-Quest cliched the trophy with a thriller

Teams like these, that can dominate, are often excellent at converting their plans into action. They do small things better than the opposition can, or wants to. It is incredible how many games are won by teams that do simple things, better. In PUBG that means knowing your drop location, your rotation, spotting opponents and engaging with multiple fights simultaneously. Essentially things that do not require an extraordinary level of playing skill, but which can be learnt by consistent practice.

Attitude is must to beat them

Inevitably then, champions make their intentions known in the manner in which they carry themselves. The key question to ask yourself about a player is, does he look like he wants to be there? Or does he look like he would be rather be elsewhere? When you saw Paraboy walking on to the stage, you could almost sense the intensity. The swagger as he walked, eyes a bit bloodshot.

Paraboy pictured during a game.

Therefore body language becomes critical here, because the way we carry ourselves tells the person in front of us what we think about ourselves. As you walk into a situation, your self image walks along with you as well. You can carry a sawgger, you can put on an act for one game but in the end your inner confidence or lack of it always reveals itself.

We can recall a particular incident where, BTR Luxxy after winning a game at the PMCO Split Qualifiers was quoted saying in an interview that his team wants to beat RRQ, even though they weren't featuring in the match. That shows that the qualifiers had been a walk over the park for them, and the real challenge awaits in the Finals. Replicating what they said, BTR completely demolished everyone to claim the PMCO Fall Split title.

Therefore, teams will have to be brave and tough when facing these Indonesia-China teams, they need to do the simple things the right way.