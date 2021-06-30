Deep Rock Galactic: Interesting achievements players can unlock from inside the rig

Deep Rock Galactic hit PC and Console players with a wildly fun cave-exploring shooter game that contains an intricate set of achievements and unlockables. Inside the spacerig, the game's primary hub, players can customize their characters, knock barrels around, dance and even buy drinks for the whole crew.

The developers hid many in-game achievements that can be unlocked by doing simple things around the ship. Some are silly and easy to do while others are quite time-consuming and difficult to pull off.

Hidden achievements inside the Deep Rock Galactic rig

Foreign Objects in the Launch Bay

If players have ever wondered why the barrels scattered throughout the ship can be kicked, this is why. There are 25 barrels standing alone or in groups around the rig, appearing to have no other use other than to be knocked around with brute force.

With some effort, these barrels can be kicked into the Deep Rock Galactic launch bay right under the drop pod. It takes quite some time to gather all 25 barrels just by kicking, but this achievement pops up when all of them roll around the blue forcefield.

Jan and I had some fun with barrels in Deep Rock Galactic. pic.twitter.com/CTgA0h813l — Nick Madore (@nickamadore) May 1, 2021

Time Well Spent

Like the previous Deep Rock Galactic achievement, this one deals with kicking all of the barrels inside the drop pod. This is considerably harder than hitting them into the launch bay since the drop pod is above the ground with a ramp leading up to it.

The achievement is properly named since it can take multiple hours to achieve this. If players manage to complete it, management will weep along with having a sarcastic dialog queue.

The A-Team

After kicking barrels into the Deep Rock Galactic drop pod, players can place them in the seats with careful maneuvers, triggering A-Team achievement. Management might toss some confusion down from the intercom, but at least it's something to do.

Self Control

Once players have kicked barrels around for long enough, those who grow tired of it can unlock this hidden achievement by playing 10 rounds without kicking a single one. It's extremely tempting to walk over and send barrels flying into the air, making it a difficult challenge for those without self control.

Barrel Kicker

In the barrel kicker mini-game, players have to sink ten barrels in the moving hoop without a miss to land this Deep Rock Galactic achievement. The mini-game can be quite fun and relaxing between missions, so take a crack at its hidden achievement once or twice.

My brother bought me Deep Rock Galactic and I have done nothing but kick barrels for 1 hour pic.twitter.com/kQuvQYRz4L — Chloemew (@Chloemew) November 1, 2020

Barrel Rider

Upon kicking a Deep Rock Galactic barrel, players can jump on top of one and ride it around until they fall off. This prompts the Barrel Rider achievement after holding on for at least 3 seconds.

Big Spender

In the Deep Rock Galactic Abyss Bar, players can purchase drinks for the crew to relax with. Enough drinks will make the player drunk, and 25 purchased drinks are needed for this achievement.

Darwin Award

Stumbling dwarves who fall into the barrel hoop while intoxicated will unlock this Deep Rock Galactic achievement, adding a layer of silliness to the game. Apparently there's an option to fall through the hoop while this achievement hints at Darwin's natural selection theory.

Party Time!

The jukebox and bar mix together to create this achievement where players can buy a round for their squad and throw a toast. With music on, dance around with beer in your hand along with the rest of the crew.

That's Not How You Play This Game

After downing a drink, players can toss their empty mug across the spacerig wherever they please. Those who manage to shoot it like a barrel into the hoop of the mini-game will unlock this hidden achievement.

Toss the mug into the hoop and management will comment on the misunderstood directions for the mini-game.

Deep Rock Galactic is a sophisticated game with a lot of intricate game mechanics.



It also has a minigame where you kick a barrel into a flaming hoop.@Ghosticus_Game has defeated this minigame for all time. There's nothing left to conquer, we can all go home. 😂💯👌 pic.twitter.com/OWajuqu5xK — Fatsack (@FatsackFails) November 12, 2020

Disk Jockey

Partying at the jukebox can be a great way to boogie down in Deep Rock Galactic, and players who put on 25 songs will unlock the Disk Jockey achievement. The songs need to play all the way through, however, taking quite a bit of time.

Happy Feet

While the 25 songs are playing for Disk Jockey, players can dance to them all for an hour to unlock Happy Feet, Deep Rock Galactic's dance achievement.

I've been learning all sorts of new dance moves from Deep Rock Galactic.



Always stretch before dancing to avoid injury. pic.twitter.com/2bWBd4FPXK — The Man-Eating Sock (@ManEatinSock) May 21, 2020

There are plenty of other achievements in Deep Rock Galactic to unlock and explore, many of which require in-mission action. Silly achievements like those above, however, show how deep the game goes in terms of the developer's thought.

Edited by Gautham Balaji