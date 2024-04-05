Defense Derby April 2024 update: New Butcher unit, events, and more

With the most recent April 2024 update, players can expect an exhilarating adventure in the dynamic universe of Defense Derby. It introduces players to the powerful Butcher unit, a human faction physical powerhouse. As the castle's HP drops, the Butcher's bloodthirsty ability makes him more deadly, making him a vital late-game defense tool.

Players can also look forward to the charming Cat Dancer troop joining the Butcher, which should improve strategic gameplay. The excitement is furthered by a schedule of seasonal events, such as the Flower Festival Shop and the April Fools' Day Event.

All details in the new April 2024 update of Defense Derby

The Butcher

Leading the charge in this update is the Butcher, a powerful physical-type human unit. The Butcher is a single-melee dealer that possesses the power of Bloodthirsty, a special ability that increases the force and speed of his attacks as the castle's health decreases.

The Butcher's role in the crucible of war becomes even more important, particularly in the games middle to end stages. His unparalleled ability to protect the castle swings fights in the direction of those who use him deftly and strategically.

How to acquire the Butcher in Defense Derby

The Butcher can be obtained in several ways for those ready to use his power: the Shop of Blessings, Lucky Draw, Featured Summon, and Step Up Pack. Additionally, the Derby Brawl - Butcher Mirror Match presents a fantastic chance for players to assess this new unit's capabilities.

Contestants can fight in exciting bouts from March 30 to April 1 at 9 AM, and depending on their standings, they can win goodies like Human Crystals.

The Arrival of the Cat Dancer

The Butcher isn't the only new face on the Defense Derby stage in April. The Cat Dancer is a magical addition to the beast faction. Thanks to her special power, Revitalization, this entrancing troop amplifies the good impacts that heroes provide.

The Cat Dancer establishes herself as an indispensable friend by lowering the wave count of a hero's active skill at the start of battle. Derby Brawl - Cat Dancer Mirror Match: This exciting new unit will be the focus of exciting battles from April 20 to April 22 at 9 AM.

Seasonal events

Apart from the new troops, gamers can participate in various seasonal events that are meant to improve their overall gaming experience. From March 28 to April 14 at 9 AM, players can trade Blossoms earned from Derby mode for an abundance of prizes during the Flower Festival Shop Event.

The options are endless, ranging from sought castle skins to Legendary Unit Summon Tickets. In the meantime, the April Fools' Day Event adds a whimsical touch to the action, guaranteeing plenty of humor and good times.

Click here to read our review of the Defense Derby game.