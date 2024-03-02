Defense Derby March 2024 update: Prince Frog III unit and more

The latest Defense Derby update, released in March 2024, includes a slew of exciting new additions and events for players to participate in. One of the most anticipated additions is the Prince Frog III unit, which will be a devastating addition to the beast side. Along with this new unit, gamers can look forward to many exciting activities and challenges to put their strategic skills to the test.

This article will delve into the details of the Defense Derby March 2024 update.

All details in the new March 2024 update of Defense Derby

Prince Frog III unit

Prince Frog III appears as a formidable physical unit from the beast faction. As a single-melee dealer, Prince Frog III has the unique ability to apply debuffs to enemies, making them vulnerable to subsequent strikes. His combat prowess is bolstered by his unique ability, Dominion, which increases the damage dealt to monsters.

This effect is inextricably linked to the purchase of Derby Chips, providing a strategic depth to players' decision-making processes. To maximize the unit's potential, players must carefully manage their Derby Chips while taking advantage of Prince Frog III's collaboration with other units from the same faction and category.

Acquisition methods

Players looking to add Prince Frog III to their roster can do so through various means in Defense Derby. These are the Shop of Blessings, Lucky Draw, Featured Summon, and Step Up Pack. Each technique allows players to add Prince Frog III to their arsenal, giving them access to a powerful tool in their drive for success.

Derby Brawl - Prince Frog III Mirror Match

To mark Prince Frog III's entrance, the Derby Brawl - Prince Frog III Mirror Match event was developed. This event, which runs until March 13, gives players an exclusive opportunity to experience the new unit's prowess firsthand. Participating in this intense mirror match lets players not only put Prince Frog III through his paces but also earn valuable rewards like Eternal Feathers and Season Points.

Little Satyr Unit and Derby Brawl

In addition to Prince Frog III, gamers may expect the debut of another dangerous troop, Little Satyr. This new physical-type unit, belonging to the spirit faction, has unique powers that distinguish it on the battlefield.

Little Satyr looks like a formidable opponent with its ability to release a strong Slingshot at regular intervals, delivering area damage and stunning impacted creatures for two seconds. To highlight this new unit, the Derby Brawl - Little Satyr Mirror Match event will take place from March 13 to 27, allowing gamers to see its skills firsthand.

Spring Puzzle Event

As spring blooms, Defense Derby commemorates the occasion with an engaging Puzzle Event. Players are asked to go on a journey of discovery by completing quests to acquire puzzle pieces.

By assembling all of the pieces, players can earn a variety of rewards, including Legendary Unit Summons, Gems, Cubics, and Crystals. The Puzzle Event will be active from March 13 to 27, giving players plenty of opportunities to participate in this exciting seasonal celebration.

