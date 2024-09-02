After a month-long playtest, Delta Force: Hawk Ops: Alpha is set to close down its servers very soon. As evident from the booming player base that has stuck with the game since its early access release, Delta Force has undoubtedly been a massive success. Hence, fans will surely be disappointed that their tryst with the game is coming to an end for now.

This article will provide players with a detailed brief on the Delta Force: Hawk Ops: Alpha end date and time for all regions.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops: Alpha end date and time for all regions

According to official sources, the Delta Force: Hawk Ops: Alpha playtest will come to an end on September 8, 2024, at 1 am PT/ 8 am UTC / 1:30 pm IST.

Here's a detailed list of the Delta Force: Hawk Ops: Alpha end dates and times for different regions:

Pacific Time (PT): September 8, 2024, at 1 AM

September 8, 2024, at 1 AM Mountain Time (MT): September 8, 2024, at 2 AM

September 8, 2024, at 2 AM Central Time (CT): September 8, 2024, at 3 AM

September 8, 2024, at 3 AM Eastern Time (ET): September 8, 2024, at 4 AM

September 8, 2024, at 4 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): September 8, 2024, at 8 AM

September 8, 2024, at 8 AM British Summer Time (BST): September 8, 2024, at 9 AM

September 8, 2024, at 9 AM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): September 8, 2024, at 10 AM

September 8, 2024, at 10 AM Indian Standard Time (IST): September 8, 2024, at 1:30 PM

September 8, 2024, at 1:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): September 8, 2024, at 4 PM

September 8, 2024, at 4 PM Japan Standard Time (JST): September 8, 2024, at 5 PM

September 8, 2024, at 5 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 8, 2024, at 6 PM

September 8, 2024, at 6 PM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): September 8, 2024, at 8 PM

What can we expect from Delta Force: Hawk Ops: Alpha before the playtest ends?

Luckily, the developers have planned quite an eventful last week for their dedicated Delta Force player base. Fans will have a chance to not only experience a ton of new events during the final week of the Alpha test but will also get the opportunity to unlock a range of collectible rewards as well.

Here's a list of the different events and the associated rewards that players can access from August 30, 2024, till September 8, 2024:

Login rewards

Exclusive Calling Card - Full Firepower: Can be unlocked from August 30, 2024, 8:00 till September 1, 2024, 11:59 pm

Exclusive Avatar: Precision Strike: Can be unlocked from September 2, 2024, 12 am till September 3, 2024, 11:59 pm

Exclusive Firearm Appearance: AS Val - Zero Degree: Can be unlocked from September 4, 2024, 12 am till September 4, 2024, 11:59 pm

New Time-Limited Havoc Warfare Modes

1) Siege Mode

Time : August 30, 8:00 (UTC+0) - September 3, 23:59 (UTC+0)

: August 30, 8:00 (UTC+0) - September 3, 23:59 (UTC+0) Details: New gameplay unlocked in Havoc Warfare! During the event, the Siege Mode will be available. Complete missions to earn rewards.

2) Blitz Mode

Time : September 4, 00:00 (UTC+0) - September 8, 8:00 (UTC+0)

: September 4, 00:00 (UTC+0) - September 8, 8:00 (UTC+0) Details: New gameplay unlocked in Havoc Warfare! During the event, the Blitz Mode will be available, offering a thrilling battlefield experience.

Hazard Operations Events

1) Cultural Investigation

Time : August 30, 8:00 (UTC+0) - September 8, 8:00 (UTC+0)

: August 30, 8:00 (UTC+0) - September 8, 8:00 (UTC+0) Details : During the event, complete investigations in designated locations of maps to earn rewards.

: During the event, complete investigations in designated locations of maps to earn rewards. Rewards: Advanced Full Pack, Tekniq Alloy

2) Layali Grove Infiltration

Time : September 2, 00:00 (UTC+0) - September 8, 00:00 (UTC+0)

: September 2, 00:00 (UTC+0) - September 8, 00:00 (UTC+0) Details : During the event, head over to Layali Grove to investigate key locations and complete tasks to earn rewards.

: During the event, head over to Layali Grove to investigate key locations and complete tasks to earn rewards. Rewards: Standard Issue Gear Ticket, Tekniq Alloy

New Havoc Warfare Event

1) Special Challenge

Time: August 30, 8:00 (UTC+0) - September 8, 8:00 (UTC+0)

August 30, 8:00 (UTC+0) - September 8, 8:00 (UTC+0) Details: Complete challenging missions in Havoc Warfare to get rewards.

Complete challenging missions in Havoc Warfare to get rewards. Rewards: MP5 - White, M1A4 Tank - Carbon Hive, Premium Weapon EXP Coin

That's all there is to know about the Delta Force: Hawk Ops: Alpha end date and time for different regions. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

