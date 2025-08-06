All playable characters in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 brings a vast array of playable characters, including all picks from the original 2021 game, and more. This latest arena fighter from developer CyberConnect2 covers several story arcs from the anime, from the Entertainment District and Swordsmith Village to the end of the Hashira Training.
From underrated human picks to powerful Demon characters, this article lists all the playable characters in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2.
Every character in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2
There are over 40 characters to play as in the game, though a handful of these are variants of the same hero. Players can unlock all of them by playing through the game's Story Mode or by purchasing them from the Shop in exchange for the in-game Kimetsu Points.
Check out the full list below:
- Tanjiro Kamado
- Tanjiro Kamado (Hinokami Kagura)
- Tanjiro Kamado (Entertainment District)
- Tanjiro Kamado (Swordsmith Village)
- Nezuko Kamado
- Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form)
- Zenitsu Agatsuma
- Zenitsu Agatsuma (Entertainment District)
- Inosuke Hashibira
- Inosuke Hashibira(Entertainment District)
- Sabito
- Makomo
- Sakonji Urokodaki
- Murata
- Genya Shinazugawa
- Giyu Tomioka
- Shinobu Kocho
- Kyojuro Rengoku
- Tengen Uzui
- Muichiro Tokito
- Mitsuri Kanroji
- Obanai Iguro
- Sanemi Shinazugawa
- Gyomei Himejima
- Yushiro and Tamayo*
- Hinatsuru, Makio, and Suma*
- Yoriichi Type Zero*
- Yahaba*
- Susamaru*
- Yahab and Susamaru*
- Rui*
- Enmu*
- Akaza*
- Daki*
- Gyutaro*
- Daki and Gyutaro*
- Gyokko*
- Academy Tanjiro
- Academy Nezuko
- Academy Zenitsu
- Academy Inosuke
- Academy Giyu
- Academy Shinobu
- Academu Rengoku
- Academy Uzui
Note that each clone character (such as Academy Uzui for Tengen Uzui) has different outfits and Ultimate Arts, but otherwise plays similarly to its base character. Furthermore, units marked with an asterisk (*) cannot be teamed up with other characters. This is generally applicable for Demons or those with a multi-character setup, like Yushiro and Tamayo, or Hinatsuru, Makio, and Suma.
Additionally, future DLC will introduce more additions (including Kibutsuji Muzan as a free DLC character) as well as paid content featuring the Infinity Castle Arc. This is likely to coincide with or follow the launch of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle, so stay tuned for more details.
Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
