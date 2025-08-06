All playable characters in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2

  • home icon
By Siddharth Patil
Published Aug 06, 2025 20:42 GMT
Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 all characters
Here's every character that can be played in the game (Image via SEGA)

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 brings a vast array of playable characters, including all picks from the original 2021 game, and more. This latest arena fighter from developer CyberConnect2 covers several story arcs from the anime, from the Entertainment District and Swordsmith Village to the end of the Hashira Training.

From underrated human picks to powerful Demon characters, this article lists all the playable characters in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2.

Every character in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2

Play as the Hashira or as the Upper Rank Demons on top of other beloved characters (Image via SEGA)
There are over 40 characters to play as in the game, though a handful of these are variants of the same hero. Players can unlock all of them by playing through the game's Story Mode or by purchasing them from the Shop in exchange for the in-game Kimetsu Points.

Check out the full list below:

  • Tanjiro Kamado
  • Tanjiro Kamado (Hinokami Kagura)
  • Tanjiro Kamado (Entertainment District)
  • Tanjiro Kamado (Swordsmith Village)
  • Nezuko Kamado
  • Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form)
  • Zenitsu Agatsuma
  • Zenitsu Agatsuma (Entertainment District)
  • Inosuke Hashibira
  • Inosuke Hashibira(Entertainment District)
  • Sabito
  • Makomo
  • Sakonji Urokodaki
  • Murata
  • Genya Shinazugawa
  • Giyu Tomioka
  • Shinobu Kocho
  • Kyojuro Rengoku
  • Tengen Uzui
  • Muichiro Tokito
  • Mitsuri Kanroji
  • Obanai Iguro
  • Sanemi Shinazugawa
  • Gyomei Himejima
  • Yushiro and Tamayo*
  • Hinatsuru, Makio, and Suma*
  • Yoriichi Type Zero*
  • Yahaba*
  • Susamaru*
  • Yahab and Susamaru*
  • Rui*
  • Enmu*
  • Akaza*
  • Daki*
  • Gyutaro*
  • Daki and Gyutaro*
  • Gyokko*
  • Academy Tanjiro
  • Academy Nezuko
  • Academy Zenitsu
  • Academy Inosuke
  • Academy Giyu
  • Academy Shinobu
  • Academu Rengoku
  • Academy Uzui
Note that each clone character (such as Academy Uzui for Tengen Uzui) has different outfits and Ultimate Arts, but otherwise plays similarly to its base character. Furthermore, units marked with an asterisk (*) cannot be teamed up with other characters. This is generally applicable for Demons or those with a multi-character setup, like Yushiro and Tamayo, or Hinatsuru, Makio, and Suma.

Additionally, future DLC will introduce more additions (including Kibutsuji Muzan as a free DLC character) as well as paid content featuring the Infinity Castle Arc. This is likely to coincide with or follow the launch of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Infinity Castle, so stay tuned for more details.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

About the author
Siddharth Patil

Twitter icon

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

Edited by Niladri Roy
