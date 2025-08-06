Is Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Alongside the base game, SEGA has revealed the Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Deluxe Edition for fans to consider buying. This premium edition of the latest anime fighter from the developers at CyberConnect 2 features a slew of in-game goodies that will no doubt delight hardcore fans of the IP. That said, is it worth buying? Since this bundle mostly packs in cosmetic items, the answer to that question depends on the player's dedication to the game and the anime series.

After all, not all Deluxe Editions are cut out the same, and some feature inclusions that may not appeal to everyone. This guide details everything there is to know about the Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Deluxe Edition. Read on to learn more.

What is included in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Deluxe Edition?

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Deluxe Edition unlocks fan-favorite Hashiras like Gyomei Himejima from the start (Image via SEGA)

While the base game costs 59.99 USD, the Deluxe package costs 69.99 USD instead. Here's what buyers are getting for an extra 10 USD aside from the Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 full base game:

Character Unlock Keys: Tengen Uzui, Obanai Iguro, Sanemi Shinazugawa, Gyomei Himejima, Academy Rengoku, and Academy Uzui

Tengen Uzui, Obanai Iguro, Sanemi Shinazugawa, Gyomei Himejima, Academy Rengoku, and Academy Uzui Battle Attire: Tanjiro's Kimono (Entertainment District), Inosuke's Kimono (Entertainment District), and Uzui's Shinobi Attire

Tanjiro's Kimono (Entertainment District), Inosuke's Kimono (Entertainment District), and Uzui's Shinobi Attire VS Mode System Voice: Upper Rank Demons Set (Akaza, Daki, Gyutaro, Gyokko, Zohakuten)

Character Unlock Keys allow players to access specific characters right from the start, as opposed to unlocking them via progression in Story Mode. Battle Attire features cosmetics, which can also be purchased in-game by spending Kimetsu Points. VS Battle System Voice, as the name suggests, allows changing the voiceovers of the fight announcer to various characters from the series, also unlockable via Kimetsu Points.

In a nutshell, there isn't anything in the Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Deluxe Edition that cannot be obtained by just playing the base game. Therefore, if players wish to spend a lot of time with the game, buying the premium edition does not make sense, as they will eventually unlock everything naturally. On the other hand, if they want to get a head start, especially with the already-unlocked Hashira characters, then it could be a worthwhile investment; however, this is only recommended for hardcore fans of the anime series.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2, alongside its Deluxe Edition, is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

