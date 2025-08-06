  • home icon
  Is Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Is Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Deluxe Edition worth buying?

By Siddharth Patil
Published Aug 06, 2025 19:32 GMT
Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Deluxe Edition cover
Find out what's in store in the Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Deluxe Edition (Image via SEGA)

Alongside the base game, SEGA has revealed the Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Deluxe Edition for fans to consider buying. This premium edition of the latest anime fighter from the developers at CyberConnect 2 features a slew of in-game goodies that will no doubt delight hardcore fans of the IP. That said, is it worth buying? Since this bundle mostly packs in cosmetic items, the answer to that question depends on the player's dedication to the game and the anime series.

After all, not all Deluxe Editions are cut out the same, and some feature inclusions that may not appeal to everyone. This guide details everything there is to know about the Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Deluxe Edition. Read on to learn more.

Also read: All graphics options and controls in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2

What is included in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Deluxe Edition?

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Deluxe Edition unlocks fan-favorite Hashiras like Gyomei Himejima from the start (Image via SEGA)
Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Deluxe Edition unlocks fan-favorite Hashiras like Gyomei Himejima from the start (Image via SEGA)

While the base game costs 59.99 USD, the Deluxe package costs 69.99 USD instead. Here's what buyers are getting for an extra 10 USD aside from the Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 full base game:

  • Character Unlock Keys: Tengen Uzui, Obanai Iguro, Sanemi Shinazugawa, Gyomei Himejima, Academy Rengoku, and Academy Uzui
  • Battle Attire: Tanjiro's Kimono (Entertainment District), Inosuke's Kimono (Entertainment District), and Uzui's Shinobi Attire
  • VS Mode System Voice: Upper Rank Demons Set (Akaza, Daki, Gyutaro, Gyokko, Zohakuten)

Character Unlock Keys allow players to access specific characters right from the start, as opposed to unlocking them via progression in Story Mode. Battle Attire features cosmetics, which can also be purchased in-game by spending Kimetsu Points. VS Battle System Voice, as the name suggests, allows changing the voiceovers of the fight announcer to various characters from the series, also unlockable via Kimetsu Points.

In a nutshell, there isn't anything in the Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Deluxe Edition that cannot be obtained by just playing the base game. Therefore, if players wish to spend a lot of time with the game, buying the premium edition does not make sense, as they will eventually unlock everything naturally. On the other hand, if they want to get a head start, especially with the already-unlocked Hashira characters, then it could be a worthwhile investment; however, this is only recommended for hardcore fans of the anime series.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2, alongside its Deluxe Edition, is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

About the author
Siddharth Patil

Siddharth Patil

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

Edited by Niladri Roy
