"Deserves a sequel": Guardians of the Galaxy gameplay praised by Xbox Game Pass users

Not long after it was announced that Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy sold below Square Enix's expectations, we also learned that that the game would be coming to Xbox Game Pass, barely four months post-release. While the reason for the decision is apparent, the game's addition to the service has breathed fresh life into it.
Users have already stated why the game is a must-play on the service. As a likely result of the sudden praise being heaped on the title, it currently sits in sixth spot among the most popular games on the Xbox Game Pass.
Xbox Game Pass gives new life to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Ever since it was announced that Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy would be added to Gamepass, it began to generate plenty of positive reactions from the gaming community at large.
Twitter user @Hazzaador stated how Guardians of the Galaxy falling "below expectations" was merely routine and nothing new, and other Square Enix games also met the same fate.
@mrpyo1 echoed a lot of players' sentiments by hoping the game gets a sequel despite the apparently low sales numbers initially reported by Square Enix.
Similarly, @BenjiSales hoped that with the game gracing Game Pass, it would gain popularity and help Square Enix recover their sales target.
Guardians of the Galaxy has many positives, one of which is the soundtrack. @S_kinnyman hoped that the game would get a sequel for no other reason than to get another groovy album!
@thesnowman21 considered the game to be one of the strongest releases of 2021.
Square Enix's previous title, The Avengers, was not just very poorly received by gamers but its microtransaction-driven gameplay rubbed a lot of players the wrong way. With that in mind, @TheGreatZamboni correctly noted that sales of Guardians of the Galaxy were likely affected by wary consumers.
They even went as far as to say that the game reminded them of their favorite title from the past: Marvel Ultimate Alliance.
This was reiterated by @choco_gator, who had bought the game post-launch, but he also said that he appreciated the different elements of the game, particularly the writing.
The game won the game with the best narrative award at The Game Awards 2021.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is a perfect example of a game that was praised by both critics and players alike but failed to register a significant impact on the sales charts. However, the quality was always there, as stated by the above users. The better accessibility of the Xbox Game Pass will now allow the game to get the recognition and reach that many fans feel it rightfully deserves.