"Deserves a sequel": Guardians of the Galaxy gameplay praised by Xbox Game Pass users

Not long after it was announced that Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy sold below Square Enix's expectations, we also learned that that the game would be coming to Xbox Game Pass, barely four months post-release. While the reason for the decision is apparent, the game's addition to the service has breathed fresh life into it.

Users have already stated why the game is a must-play on the service. As a likely result of the sudden praise being heaped on the title, it currently sits in sixth spot among the most popular games on the Xbox Game Pass.

Benji-Sales @BenjiSales Guardians of the Galaxy has entered the Top 5 Most Popular Games on Game Pass on Console



Love to see it. A lot of people missed this game at launch unfortunately but I'm loving seeing it get a big surge of players thanks to entering Game Pass this month Guardians of the Galaxy has entered the Top 5 Most Popular Games on Game Pass on ConsoleLove to see it. A lot of people missed this game at launch unfortunately but I'm loving seeing it get a big surge of players thanks to entering Game Pass this month https://t.co/bNRNccOl3M

Xbox Game Pass gives new life to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Ever since it was announced that Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy would be added to Gamepass, it began to generate plenty of positive reactions from the gaming community at large.

Twitter user @Hazzaador stated how Guardians of the Galaxy falling "below expectations" was merely routine and nothing new, and other Square Enix games also met the same fate.

🐉HazzadorGamin,Dragon Of Dojima Gamin🐉 @HazzadorGamin @BenjiSales Benji tbh a lot games from Square enter in that most wanted list and same happened with Dragon Quest & Octopath traveller...Imo Gamepass is perfect service for square meme "it didn't meet our expectation" @BenjiSales Benji tbh a lot games from Square enter in that most wanted list and same happened with Dragon Quest & Octopath traveller...Imo Gamepass is perfect service for square meme "it didn't meet our expectation"

@mrpyo1 echoed a lot of players' sentiments by hoping the game gets a sequel despite the apparently low sales numbers initially reported by Square Enix.

Pyo 5️⃣ @mrpyo1 @BenjiSales I hope this makes them make a 2nd game that sells what they want @BenjiSales I hope this makes them make a 2nd game that sells what they want

Similarly, @BenjiSales hoped that with the game gracing Game Pass, it would gain popularity and help Square Enix recover their sales target.

Emjae 🎮 EldenRing @TrollinEmjae @BenjiSales I really hope this helps them turn to sales in the long run. It was a brilliant game. I'd trust the studio with another major title. On par with Insomniac in writing @BenjiSales I really hope this helps them turn to sales in the long run. It was a brilliant game. I'd trust the studio with another major title. On par with Insomniac in writing

Guardians of the Galaxy has many positives, one of which is the soundtrack. @S_kinnyman hoped that the game would get a sequel for no other reason than to get another groovy album!

Skinnyman @S_kinnyman @BenjiSales I hope they make a sequel. I need that second album! 🤣 The game is cool too. 🤣 @BenjiSales I hope they make a sequel. I need that second album! 🤣 The game is cool too. 🤣

@thesnowman21 considered the game to be one of the strongest releases of 2021.

thesnowman21 @thesnowman21 @BenjiSales It’s a great game. One of the suprises of last year. @BenjiSales It’s a great game. One of the suprises of last year.

Square Enix's previous title, The Avengers, was not just very poorly received by gamers but its microtransaction-driven gameplay rubbed a lot of players the wrong way. With that in mind, @TheGreatZamboni correctly noted that sales of Guardians of the Galaxy were likely affected by wary consumers.

They even went as far as to say that the game reminded them of their favorite title from the past: Marvel Ultimate Alliance.

TheGreatZamboni @TheGreatZambon1 @BenjiSales Glad to see it's doing well. I bought the game shortly after launch and it's really good, kinda reminded me of Marvel Ultimate Alliance mixed with a third person shooter. I'm guessing a lot of people skipped it because of the Avengers game. @BenjiSales Glad to see it's doing well. I bought the game shortly after launch and it's really good, kinda reminded me of Marvel Ultimate Alliance mixed with a third person shooter. I'm guessing a lot of people skipped it because of the Avengers game.

This was reiterated by @choco_gator, who had bought the game post-launch, but he also said that he appreciated the different elements of the game, particularly the writing.

The game won the game with the best narrative award at The Game Awards 2021.

choco freakin gator @choco_gator @BenjiSales bought it at launch even though i was skeptical had an absolute blast the writing is top notch @BenjiSales bought it at launch even though i was skeptical had an absolute blast the writing is top notch

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is a perfect example of a game that was praised by both critics and players alike but failed to register a significant impact on the sales charts. However, the quality was always there, as stated by the above users. The better accessibility of the Xbox Game Pass will now allow the game to get the recognition and reach that many fans feel it rightfully deserves.

