Desi Gamers: Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more

Over the years, content creation and streaming have become a viable career option for many gamers. Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale titles, and several YouTubers have started creating content related to it due to the massive audience that it possesses.

Desi Gamers, aka Amitbhai, is a renowned Free Fire content creator hailing from India. In this article, we look at his in-game details.

Desi Gamers’ Real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

Desi Gamers’ real name is Amit Sharma, and his Free Fire ID is 206746194. His IGN is AmitBhai--> and he is also the leader of the guild: Survivors☆☆☆.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Amitbhai has appeared in 6951 squad games and triumphed in 2005 of them at a win percentage of 28.84%. With 18058 kills, he has maintained a fabulous K/D ratio of 3.65.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 3749 games and secured 671 wins, which translates to a win ratio of 17.89%. He has accumulated 9671 frags at an exemplary K/D ratio of 3.14.

Coming to the solo mode, the YouTuber has played 3051 games and bagged 251 victories at a win rate of 8.22%. He has notched up 6681 kills at a good K/D ratio of 2.39.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Desi Gamers has played 121 squad games in the current ranked season and has 31 first-place finishes, equating to a win ratio of 25.61%. He has 325 frags for a brilliant K/D ratio of 3.61.

The internet star has also featured in 34 duo games and bettered his foes in three of them for a win rate of 8.82%. He has racked up 104 kills for a dazzling K/D ratio of 3.35.

Lastly, the content creator has played 20 solo games and bagged two wins. He has killed 55 foes and ended up having a K/D ratio of 3.06.

His YouTube channel

Amit Sharma started his journey in content creation over two years ago, in October 2018. Since then, he has become quite popular and has uploaded 732 videos. He currently boasts a subscriber count of over 6.09 million and has over 641 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his channel.

His social media accounts

Amitbhai has Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts. Following are the links to them:

He has a Discord server as well.

