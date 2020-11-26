Destiny 2 Born in Darkness Part 4 Quest Guide

The darkness is really overpowering in Destiny 2. But to control it completely, guardians have to be born in darkness all over again.

The Stasis subclass is a wonderful new addition to Destiny 2. It brings a new dimension to an already impressive game. But to unlock its full potential, there are a few quests which players need to complete in the game.

How to complete Born in Darkness Part 4 in Destiny 2.

Image via Bungie

Players need to complete the first three parts of the Born In Darkness quest line by talking to the Exo Stranger on Europa in Destiny 2.

Once the three missions are completed, players will have to talk to the Exo Stranger once again to activate the quest.

Task 1

The first task is pretty simple. All players have to do is execute 50 stasis final blows on combatants in Europa. Doing this task in a public event makes it easier to complete.

Task 2

Advertisement

Players will need to complete 3 Nightfall strikes from the strike playlist using stasis. Players will also need to take down 60 combatants with stasis in these strikes. The strikes can be completed at any level.

Task 3

The third task in the Born in Darkness part 4 questline in Destiny 2 requires players to take down a platoon of House Salvation combatants in the Bray Exoscience facility.

Task 4

Players will now have to go deeper into the facility and return the Skeleton Key to the Exo Stranger who finally reunites with Ana Bray.

Task 5

The final step of the Born in Darkness questline in Destiny 2 requires players to travel to the original spot where the Exo Stranger is usually located.

Turning in this quest will finally unlock another Aspect of Darkness, which lets players unlock the next darkness fragment.

That's all there is to this quest. So go out there guardians, and embrace the darkness within.