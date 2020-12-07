Destiny 2 Iron Banner has no new loot

The Iron Banner in Destiny 2 is a PvP feature that is available to all guardians who have beaten the main campaign.

The feature is appealing to all players because of the extensive loot pool that the game has.

Every new season, the Iron Banner has a very interesting loot pool for guardians who manage to win in the arena. However, this time around in the Season of the Hunt, the first Iron Banner does not feature any new loot.

The Iron Banner loot pool in Destiny 2

🍌NEW VIDEO!🍌



The first Iron Banner after Destiny 2: Beyond Light was announced and the reception...



...Was not good.



After a full price fall DLC, IB is offering no truly new Loot (only reskins)



Something needs to change:

📺https://t.co/NgDoVCXwhN pic.twitter.com/g1yHUvgu82 — KackisHD (@RickKackis) December 5, 2020

For a change, the very first Iron Banner of the season does not have any new loot. All the activity has to offer are weapons from Destiny 2 - Year 1, with an improvised set of random rolls.

For some players who've been playing Destiny 2 for a while, the current weapons on offer are not that appealing because they have the sunset versions of the weapons in their inventory already.

Both being destiny 2 year one weapons? I’ve got sunset versions of both in my vault — Banner 🔬🧬 (@BBGSHQ) December 5, 2020

There's been word going around in the Destiny 2 community that the developers don't care about veteran players anymore. And that somewhat seems to be true, because Bungie has been extensively focusing on the PvE setting.

Their focus seems to have shifted to the newer players who've joined the game, and they are making the PvE content more appealing for them.

Yep it’s like Bungie isn’t doing anything to cater to the veteran players. They just want the new lights to feel comfortable in the game so they’ll fall in love with it and spend money on it. — Archie’s Papa🐾 (@Ballyoso) December 5, 2020

The Iron Banner is an activity that is frequented by veterans of the game who are more inclined towards battling it out against fellow guardians in Destiny 2. However, the lack of a new loot can be attributed to the fact that the entire Bungie team has been working from home.

Hopefully, since the situation is slowly settling down, and people are getting accustomed to the new normal, Bungie will begin focusing on newer loot for the PvP crazy Destiny 2 fans.

The loot pool may be old but since there are a lot of new players flocking the game, the older loot pool is relatively new for these players to toy around with.