“You’re probably a loser”: Destiny explains why it’s stupid to take financial advice from crypto nerds

Steven Kenneth “Destiny” Bonnell II was busy playing the game Dyson Sphere Program and was watching a clip of HasanAbi when the topic of cryptocurrency and people who give advice about it popped up. He then went on to explain why it was stupid to take financial advice from "crypto nerds" and called them "losers". He had previously dwelled on the subject before and had already expressed his disinterest in the space.

He is known for getting into debates and arguments, and this time, he wanted to talk about the cryptocurrency space and the so-called 'crypto experts' who often try to give out advice.

Destiny had strong words for them and called them a lucky group of people who made money buying and selling cryptocurrency. He also states that because of their financial takes and advice, the "crypto nerds" will probably lose all of their money in the future.

"Just because you made money buying and selling f***king cryptocurrency, you got lucky and you’re probably a loser and if you continue to trade, you will probably lose all of your money"

Destiny takes a dig at crypto nerds

"I finally found a group of people to bully on Twitter that gets ultra a** mad when you do it, and it's f***king crypto nerds, okay? Holy s**t they get a** mad"

As he continued to play the factory simulation-based game Dyson Sphere Program, he was also reacting to a clip by Hasan Piker where the popular political streamer spoke about cyrptocurrency. This then led to him speaking about the people present in the crypto space and how he enjoys calling them out on social media. He calls this group of people "crypto nerds" and goes off the hook on them.

"Nobody gives a f**k what your takes are on central banking, geopolitics just because you made a bit money"

He went on to say that the "crypto nerds’" advice on serious topics such as central banking and geopolitics does not make sense just because they made a given amount of money by buying and selling cryptocurrencies. According to him, they were simply lucky and were "losers". He further stated that if they continue to trade more, they will just end up losing money instead of making more of it.

"These people argue that “I’ve made a million dollars on crypto and these are my thoughts on the Federal Reserve. Like bro, you don’t know anything. You’ve written crypto white papers?"

The streamer goes deeper and says that just because these crypto nerds made around a million dollars does not mean that they know the intricacies of high-level economics and banking.

"Get out of here. You got lucky. That’s cool that you got lucky and made money. That’s awesome. But don't pretend and bother to lecture us on how to live and how the world works"

Destiny then wrapped up his argument about "crypto nerds" by saying that it is awesome that they got lucky and made a lot of money through crypto, but they should not lecture other people as to how they should live their lives and how the world should work.

Audience reacts to Destiny’s take about crypto nerds

Users on Reddit were both amused and taken aback by Destiny’s stance on cryptocurrency. Some called it a 'based' take, while others stated that the streamer himself shilled for a company that wanted to create NFT Twitch clips.

Destiny is a 33-year-old American Twitch streamer and YouTube personality who is known for his opinions on topics such as politics, philosophy and religion. He has been closely associated with other personalities like Hasan Piker. He currently has 694k followers on Twitch and 403k subscribers on YouTube where he uploads his content on a daily basis.

Edited by Atul S