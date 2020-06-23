Detailed statistics in PUBG Mobile explained

The latest update in PUBG Mobile brought with it a new feature called detailed statistics.

This feature can be used to analyse your gameplay and improve it further.

Detailed statistics.

The recent 0.18.0 update of PUBG Mobile added a new feature called detailed statistics, which means you don't have to go to third-party sites to check your performance anymore. The update was a whooping 1.95 GB, which brought many new features.

For the players who want to improve in PUBG Mobile by learning from their past performances, this option of analysing their detailed statistics is best. Also, players who want to compare themselves to other players in the same tier in PUBG Mobile can also use this feature.

Detailed statistics also allows players to analyse their gun power with each weapon, and the distance of their accurate spray, and any other stat to help analyse their gun power.

To open these statistics, you must go to your career results and then select the match you want to view the statistics for, and then there will be an option to view the detailed statistics.

Let's take a deeper look at this PUBG Mobile feature.

Career results

Detailed statistics tab

What does the detailed statistics feature display in PUBG Mobile?

#1 The guns used

Gun time and guns used

This feature allows you to see the guns used, the amount of time they were used for, the damage done and the attachments used with it. The menu also tells us about the gun which we like to use the most, and for how long we used it in a specific game in PUBG Mobile.

#2 The attachments and the overall kill stats

Gun used with attachments

This shows all the attachments used with the gun, while you can also see the damage recorded with the gun, the headshot percentage and the number of shots fired. Another stat that can be analysed is the number of shots taken from a given range.

#3 Damage distribution

Which part of the enemy's body the gun hit most

The next portion shows the damage distribution, ie, what part of the opponent's body took the most damage. It also shows the percentage of shots from the total shots fired.

The portions of the body which can take damage in PUBG Mobile are:

Head Body Limbs Hands Feet

#5 Distance and the health summary

Health and distance summary.

This shows the remaining statistics like distance traveled and health restored. This gives you an idea of how long you lasted in the game, and the amount of health you had to restore to do so.

#6 Average stats for the tier

Comparision check-marker

If turned on, this check marker will show and compare all your stats with that of other PUBG Mobile players on the same tier. This is a useful option if you want to compare your stats with those players at your level and see where you can improve in PUBG Mobile.

When the checkmark is on

You can also see the average distance traveled, time survived, revives, assists and advanced supplies using this feature in PUBG Mobile.

If used perfectly and wisely, this new detailed statistics section can be one of the biggest game-changers for a person who wants to improve his/her game.