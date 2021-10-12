DetonatioN FocusMe vs 100 Thieves League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head results, livestream, and more

The League of Legends game between DetonatioN FocusMe and 100 Thieves may be a bit of a break for both teams after Day 1 of the Group stage. DFM lost in a landslide match to a completely transformed T1 team from the LCK. DFM didn't survive 20 minutes in their game, while 100 Thieves' bot lane took a beating from EDG's Viper and Meiko.

Unfortunately for both teams, they're the likely candidates to go home after Groups with EDG and T1 moving on. Every win counts, however, and if 1 of these teams can upset T1 or EDG later, this match could be the deciding victory for who moves on.

DFM has to win the draft and stop playing for risky trades like they did against T1. T1's Oner and Faker were able to meet every single advance from DFM and shut them down immediately. 100 Thieves can run away with this League of Legends match if they don't get caught off guard again.

Predictions and statistics for 100T vs DFM at League of Legends Worlds

Prediction

Even though 100T and DFM are predicted to finish bottom of their group, 100T will win this League of Legends match. DFM should be able to stretch the game to more than 20 minutes, but they won't be able to handle Abbedagge and 100T's bot lane aggressiveness.

DFM's best player will match up against one of the best mid laners in the LCS, and FBI/huhi are known for locking down the bot lane with their forward plays. Though 100T took a loss from EDG, they survived much longer than most thought.

BlamerEge @Zwen1lol @IWDominateLoL 100t performing very well against lpl 1th seed, not turbo stomp just stomp @IWDominateLoL 100t performing very well against lpl 1th seed, not turbo stomp just stomp

If DFM plays as they did in their first match, their League of Legends Worlds run will be snuffed out with a 0-6 Group stage record. This is LJL's first team ever to qualify for the Group stage, so anything on top of that may be icing on the cake. This means that DFM may stick to their risky plays just to try and find something they can call a victory.

🏳️‍🌈Valkyr1313🏳️‍🌈 @Valkyr1313 I'm continuing on the hope train for DFM lol 😆 I'm continuing on the hope train for DFM lol 😆 https://t.co/JrDtCTb2kM

Head-to-head

100 Thieves sat out of the League of Legends 2021 MSI, nixing their opportunity to play DFM at that international event. So as of now, their head-to-head sits at 0-0.

When and where to watch

100 Thieves and DetonatioN FocusMe face off at 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time on October 12, and League of Legends fans can watch the match on the official LoL Esports and Twitch pages.

Anticipated starting lineups

100T

Top - Kim "Ssumday" Chan-ho

Jungle - Can "Closer" Çelik

Mid - Felix "Abbedagge" Braun

ADC - Ian Victor "FBI" Huang

Support - Choi "huhi" Jae-hyun

DFM

Top - Shunsuke "Evi" Murase

Jungle - Mun "Steal" Geon-yeong

Mid - Lee "Aria" Ga-eul

ADC - Yuta "Yutapon" Sugiura

Support - Yang "Gaeng" Gwang-woo

Also Read

Note: These are early predictions for future games. Therefore, the immediate results of Worlds 2021 have not been taken into account.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Which team will find their first win in Groups? 100 Thieves DetonatioN FocusMe 0 votes so far