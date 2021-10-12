DetonatioN FocusMe vs Edward Gaming League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head results, livestream, and more

Japan's pride and joy, DetonatioN FocusMe will finish the first three days of Group play in the League of Legends Worlds tournament against a popular favorite, Edward Gaming. This will be game one of two between these teams, and the odds are more than stacked to one side. Edward Gaming could easily make a big run in the Knockout stage. On the other hand, this is DFM's first Worlds Group stage appearance, making it practically a story of David and Goliath.

Edward Gaming is one of the best teams around, up there with Damwon Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix. DetonatioN FocusMe played well in the Play-In stage, but this is a whole new level of opponent than what they've seen previously in the League of Legends Worlds tournament.

Prediction

EDG is arguably the favorite to finish first place and 6-0 in Group B, beating out 100 Thieves in their first game in an impressive match. They'll win this with ease against a rocky DM team that didn't survive 20 minutes against T1. Granted, T1 played a completely different game than League of Legends fans saw in the LCK Summer, but DFM couldn't find any life during T1's onslaught. It shouldn't be that close of a match, but DFM is just happy to be the first team from the LJL to qualify for the Worlds Group stage.

Edward Gaming possesses the best ADC/Support duo in the game. Viper and Meiko could not be stopped, even when 100T pressured them throughout the game. DFM's strength also lies in the bot lane as well as the mid lane, but it won't be much of a contest. Viper is just too good and clear cut from everyone else to allow any sort of bullying. DFM will have to consistently play their best and lock down the bot lane with multiple, successful ganks and constant prio.

Head-to-head matchup

These two League of Legends teams have not faced off yet in the 2021 season. Thankfully for DFM, they happen to have some experience playing against teams of this caliber. In the League of Legends 2021 MSI, they attempted to dethrone Damwon Gaming, but failed on two accounts. They'll need to resort to that experience and use it to find a crack in EDG's nearly perfect gameplay.

When and where to watch

League of Legends fans and players can tune into the LoL esports and Twitch page to stream this match. EDG and DFM play their first game against one another on October 13 at 1:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

League of Legends rosters for DetonatioN FocusMe andEdward Gaming

DFM

Top - Shunsuke "Evi" Murase

Jungle - Mun "Steal" Geon-yeong

Mid - Lee "Aria" Ga-eul

ADC - Yuta "Yutapon" Sugiura

Support - Yang "Gaeng" Gwang-woo

EDG

Li "Flandre" Xuan-Jun

Zhao "Jiejie" Li-Jie

Lee "Scout" Ye-chan

Park "Viper" Do-hyeon

Tian "Meiko" Ye

