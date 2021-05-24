Developer hints at lens flare nerf coming to Call of Duty Warzone

With modern video game titles like Warzone, developers are constantly pushing different visual features as players demand more in terms of visual fidelity with each passing day.

One step too far, however, and players could be subject to infuriating design choices like chromatic aberrations, excessive motion blurs and in Warzone's case, the heinous offender: overdone lens flares.

Players may be getting some much-needed respite, though, as a Warzone developer has hinted that they could be taking a look at lens flares in the game pretty soon.

Also read: How to open the Nakatomi Plaza vault in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Warzone VFX artist hints at toning down lens flare

Lens flare is an issue that has been plaguing players since launch in Warzone and makes it near impossible to see enemies when they're near the sun. The issue only seemed to get worse as time went on, with Season 3's Verdansk being heavily criticized for it.

With posts complaining about lens flares popping up on Reddit, the backlash was compiled by Dexerto and came to the attention of Raven Software's lead VFX artist Reed Shingledecker.

In a now-deleted Twitter post, he responded to the criticism as follows:

Is this true? The sun lens flare in Verdansk ’84 is bothering people? I can easily tone it down if needed. Looks like I know what I’m doing on Monday. I'm happy to look and address any VFX concerns. Thanks for the feedback. I don't have the power to change the entire lighting of the map though. Lighting feedback can be sent to @RavenSoftware - source: Twitter

Possibly sharing too much, Reed's Twitter account now stands deleted, and no evidence of his claims can be found other than publications who had noted the exchange in time.

As for if and when the changes will happen, it has not been confirmed, and players will just have to wait patiently and keep an eye on upcoming patch notes.

Also read: Top 5 missions from GTA San Andreas players wished they could have skipped