How to open the Nakatomi Plaza vault in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Players of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 got very lucky recently, since they now have the opportunity to rob Nakatomi Plaza.

Nakatomi Plaza serves as the setting for the 1988 Christmas film Die Hard. The movie, which features Bruce Willis and the late Alan Rickman, is about an attempt to rob a safe in an architecturally advanced skyscraper. Surprisingly, the building from the movie is very accurately depicted in Warzone. This isn’t just an Easter Egg, though. Players will be able to enter the safe, and here is how.

How to complete all missions at the Nakatomi Plaza in Warzone

There are three missions that are centered around the Warzone version of Nakatomi Plaza. Each of these missions, when completed, will grant the play a Vault Keycard. Only one of these cards is needed to open the vault and actually see what’s inside. Having all three Value Keycards, though, will earn the player the full amount of rewards.

Mission 1: Unfinished Business

To start this mission, players will need to look for an Unfinished Business contract located somewhere outside the plaza. Once it is obtained, the mission is essentially a Scavenger Hunt. Somewhere in Nakatomi Plaza are three supply boxes. Finding all three will grant the player their first Vault Keycard.

Mission 2: Hostile Fire

Warzone players can initiate this mission as soon as they land on top of the Plaza. The objective of this mission is to disarm four blocks of C4 placed in the building. Fortunately, all four are located around the top floor, so players won’t need to cover too much ground to find them. Failure to disarm all blocks of C4 will cause the building to explode, but getting to all four will earn the second Keycard.

Mission 3: Deal Gone Wrong

Of the three missions, this is probably the most difficult. To begin this mission, Warzone players need to head to the basement, where there is a parking lot. There is a white van with a yellow light glowing from the back. Entering the van and calling in that radio will begin the mission.

This is essentially two rounds of survival from the older Modern Warfare games (or similar to Zombies, but with humans instead). Players will have to clear two waves of terrorists. Each wave has a “brute” that essentially operates like a juggernaut at the end. Clearing both waves will get the player the third Keycard.

Entering the vault

The actual vault is located on the 31st floor of the Nakatomi Plaza. Warzone players should be looking for a console with 4 TV screens. This is where they can enter their cards and claim all of the cash that lies inside.