Devil May Cry 5 News: New trailer shows more V gameplay

Greg Bush

V looks to be a mage in a game series that featured sword and gun-wielding protagonists.

Devil May Cry 5 is on the way. The much-anticipated game features three playable characters: Dante, Nero, and V.

While Dante, the series protagonist, and Nero, the main character of Devil May Cry 4 will more than likely play like they always have, V is an interesting character gameplay wise. In the previous trailer, we got a glimpse into what he can do.

V will be more of a range based character, it seems. From the looks of the new trailer, he'll control combat from far off while his pets do most of the dirty work.

His panther seems to morph into various shapes in melee range, as we can see it turning into a ball of protruding spikes around the 0:28 mark. Throughout the video, various bladed weapons can be seen jutting out of its body.

V's ranged pet, Griffon, damages enemies with lightning based attacks, as previously thought. It can be shown shooting lightning from its mouth and emitting an aura of electricity around itself to possibly stunlock enemies. Besides its offensive capabilities, Griffon seems to also be a form of mobility for V, as we see him ride off on the bird in an attempt to reach a higher footing and stay in the air longer.

V himself is also shown to dish out some serious damage with the cane he's holding, which apparently also serves as a sword. V can be seen casting his own magical projectiles without the help of his summons, and also seems to be able to summon meteors at will while in his own Devil Trigger mode.

Sadly, we don't get to see much more in regards to V's Golem. However, near the end of the trailer, we see what appears to be V attempting to kill an unconscious, and black-haired, Dante, with Griffon trying to talk him down.

With this new trailer, V definitely seems to be, to put it as best I can, a mage. With the ability to use magic and summons, we're definitely getting something new in the DMC series. Devil May Cry 5 releases on Xbox One, PS4, and Microsoft Windows on March 8th, 2019.

What are your thoughts on the new gameplay trailer for V? Let us know in the comments below.

