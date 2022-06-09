Diablo Immortal guide: How to use controllers on mobile and PC?

Diablo Immortal is the latest experience that fans can get from the iconic franchise, and to make matters easier, Blizzard has incorporated both crossplay and cross-progression in the game. In simpler terms, a player can stop playing on their PC and continue the same journey on their mobile phone. As a result, players can enjoy controllers on both platforms, and setting them up isn't a very difficult task.

The latest Diablo experience offers a brand new free-to-play experience to all the players. Diablo Immortal isn't free from controversies as there have been major question marks over the game's microtransactions. However, the core gameplay is still solid, and it is offered at no additional cost. Thanks to the controller support, it allows players to not rely on touch controls to play the game.

Diablo Immortal allows the use of a controller on both mobile and PC

For mobiles, the only possible hardware controls are in the form of controllers. On PCs, the default settings are keyboard and mouse. However, this doesn't mean that players won't be able to use controllers on PCs.

Connecting a controller to a PC is quite easy, especially if it's a wired controller. Players will just need to plug in the controller using the USB cable, and the controller will be ready for use.

If it's a Bluetooth controller, the device will have to be connected via Bluetooth settings. Players will have to choose 'Add Bluetooth or other devices' in the settings and ensure that the controller is turned on. This will result in Windows automatically detecting the device and adding it to the list of connected devices. This will allow players to use their controller on Diablo Immortal.

No physical connection can be used on mobile, and only wireless devices can be used. The procedure is simple. Players will have to go to the Bluetooth settings of the mobile. Once the controller is turned on, the device will appear on the list, and once connected, players will be able to use the controller while playing Diablo Immortal on mobile.

Here's a complete list of controllers that are supported on Diablo Immortal at the time of writing:

iOS Devices

Backbone One Controller

Razer Kishi

Rotor Riot Controller (Mfi)

SteelSeries Nimbus (Mfi)

Sony Dualshock 4

Sony DualSense Wireless Controller (PS5)

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 (iOS 15+)

Xbox Adaptive Controller (iOS 14+)

Xbox One Wireless Bluetooth Controller

Xbox Series X/S Bluetooth Controller

Android Devices

Xbox One Wireless Bluetooth Controller

Xbox Series X/S Bluetooth Controller

SteelSeries Stratus Duo

Sony Dualshock 4

Sony DualSense Wireless Controller (PS5)

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2

Xbox Adaptive Controller

Razer Kishi

8bitdo SN30 Pro Controller

Windows – Wired Controllers

Xbox One Wireless Controller

Logitech Gamepad F510

Logitech Gamepad F710

Sony Dualshock 3

Sony Dualshock 4

Sony DualSense Controller (PS5)

Nintendo Switch Joycons (via Grip and USB C)

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (via USB C)

Xbox Adaptive Controller

Xbox Elite Controller

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2

Windows – Bluetooth/Proprietary Dongle

Xbox One Wireless Bluetooth Controller

SteelSeries Stratus Duo (via Bluetooth)

Sony Dualshock 3 (via 8 Bitdo Bluetooth Adapter)

Sony Dualshock 4 (via Bluetooth)

Sony DualSense Controller (PS5)

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (via Mayflash Magic NS)

Players have plenty of options to choose from if they want to use controllers for Diablo Immortal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far