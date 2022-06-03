How to download Diablo Immortal on Android and iOS devices

Blizzard Entertainment's brand new free-to-play MMORPG, Diablo Immortal, is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. The launch happened globally on June 2, 2022, and the latest multiplayer game has already registered over a million downloads on the former.

As the name suggests, Blizzard Entertainment's latest MMO title is a part of its highly acclaimed Diablo series. It is set between the events of Diablo II: Lord of Destruction and Diablo III and is the first game from the series available for smartphones.

Diablo Immortal: Download links and installation process for latest MMORPG

Blizzard Entertainment's new MMORPG is available now (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Users will need to look at the following minimum system requirements for the latest Diablo title before they install it on their phones/tablets:

Minimum system requirements for iOS

iPhones and iPads: iOS 11.0 or later/iPadOS 11.0 or later.

CPU: Apple A9 or above

File size: 3.5 GB + more for additional resource packages.

Minimum system requirements for Android

AOS: Android OS 6.0 or up

CPU: Snapdragon 660/Exynos 9611

GPU: Adreno 512/Mali-G72 MP3

Minimum RAM: 2 GB RAM

File size: 1.9 GB (players should have more than 3.5 GB of free ROM to run the game smoothly)

Download process

Readers should now follow the steps given below to install Diablo Immortal on their devices:

Step 1: They should open the Play Store/App Store on their smartphones or tablets.

Step 2: Users can use the search bar to look for Diablo Immortal and tap the first relevant result.

Step 3: They need to tap the "Install" button to start downloading.

Note: As the game is quite heavy in file size, gamers should utilize a Wi-Fi network for a stable and swift installation.

Players should download the additional resource packages to claim the free rewards (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Step 4: Once the file is downloaded and installed, users can tap on the "Open" button.

Step 5: They must download the additional files (for the free rewards), skip or watch the cinematic cutscenes, and log in using Battle.net or a guest account.

Battle.net login will allow gamers to use the cross-play feature (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A Battle.net account is essential for those who intend to enjoy the cross-play feature of Diablo Immortal, as the game's beta version for Windows also launched on June 2, 2022. They can log in on either AOS, iOS, or Windows and save progress using this account.

Minimum and recommended system requirements for Windows

Here are the minimum system requirements for PCs:

OS: Windows 7/Windows 8/Windows 10/Windows 11 (64-bit)

Processor: AMD FX-8100 or Intel Core i3

Graphics processor: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460, ATI Radeon HD 6850, or Intel HD Graphics 530

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 24 GB

However, readers should also look at the recommended system requirements (as per the developers) here:

OS: Windows 10/Windows 11 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5

Graphics Processor: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Download links

Download links for the latest MMORPG (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Here are the links where users can download Diablo Immortal on their devices:

AOS: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.blizzard.diablo.immortal&hl=en_IN&gl=US

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/diablo-immortal/id1492005122 Windows (beta): https://www.blizzard.com/en-us/download/confirmation?product=di

Gamers have to ensure they have a stable broadband connection to download Diablo Immortal due to its massive size.

