Diablo Immortal guide: How to use skill stones and obtain charms?

There are plenty of resources Diablo Immortal players can earn and use in the game. The sheer number of different types can often make some of them quite confusing compared to the others. The skill stone is one such resource that might not always be visible in the front but is extremely useful for all players. This makes it essential for players to know how to earn and use them in the game.

Despite a strong launch, the reception towards Diablo Immortal has quickly turned negative. The microtransactions present in the game have been a significant cause for concern as it lets players become stronger by spending the money. The underlying situation makes it all the more important for players to know about mechanisms like skill stones. With the help of these, players can improve their gear and equipment.

Skill stones are pretty helpful in Diablo Immortal

In Diablo Immortal, players can use charms to make their loadout even more powerful. These charms have effects that make them potent for the players in the game. The skill stones help to increase the impact of these charms and make them even more powerful.

They can be used with a Charm Craftsman. Players can use the skill stones to imbue a charm with effects from another maxed-out charm, and they can then select which skill bonus they want to apply from the available list.

Players should remember that the available list of skills will be completely random. Hence, they will have to reasonably depend on their luck to find a skill that could be useful to them. This is one area where Blizzard should have done better. It has already been criticized for the gacha system it has implemented with legendary crests. Adopting a similar mechanism while transferring skill effects across charms is shoddy.

Nevertheless, the skill stones allow players to switch to better gear, saving certain resources of players. For example, players won't have to build up a charm from scratch if they have another maxed-out charm. The only negative is the randomness of the skill effects, which could upset some.

How to get charms in Diablo Immortal?

Skill stones become redundant in the game if players don't have charms. To get those, the best bet for players are the bounties. Every time players complete a bounty, they earn the skill stones as rewards.

There's another way to obtain these with the help of spare hilts. These hilts can be exchanged from the Hilt trader. To make the most of these charms, players must upgrade them using Alchemical Powder. This can be obtained by salvaging charms that have no use.

That's all Diablo Immortal players need to know when it comes to charms and the use of skill stones. When used correctly, it can help players make the most of their characters in-game.

