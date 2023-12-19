“Did they really do that s**t to Arkham Batman?” Suicide Squad leaks have fans divided

Rocksteady’s upcoming action-adventure title has seen much controversy in recent months, with Suicide Squad leaks adding fuel to the fire. It detailed snippets of gameplay and crucial plot elements that the fanbase has not been taken to kindly. In particular, the game’s treatment of Batman has left fans divided, with one X (formerly Twitter) user expressing his frustration:

"DID they REALLY do that s**t to Arkham BATMAN?"

Considering that this game is the final performance of Kevin Conroy (the voice of Batman before his untimely death), the treatment of its heroes-gone-rogue cast has left fans enraged, with multiple users taking to Twitter/X to voice their frustrations.

Note: Major spoilers for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will follow. Discretion is advised.

Fans divided as multiple Suicide Squad leaks surface online, detailing controversial plot elements

Recent Suicide Squad leaks have sparked quite an uproar in the gaming community, especially due to its treatment of the Justice League. One particular leak has shown Batman being finished off by Harley Quinn, which has evoked a strong response from Twitter/X user SHINTONE.

New Suicide Squad leaks have fans enraged at the treatment of its heroes

The user has also remarked on the mistreatment of Superman by the developers, hoping for a better representation of the iconic comic book hero.

Another user expressed no concern at the leaks, stating they trust that Rocksteady "will deliver," expecting the final version of the game to shatter expectations.

User Raikou Rosario also remarks on the disappointing direction developer Rocksteady took after the bombastic finale of Arkham Knight, a game that is revered by many to this day.

Some users remain hopeful, with many calling on the community to stay calm in this moment of crisis. One user points out that Arkham Knight was also initially panned via similar leaks but grew to be loved after the game was finally officially released.

Leaks may not paint the whole picture

Meanwhile, another user has expressed disappointment at the Suicide Squad leaks, deciding to pick up the game on a sale instead.

Players are opting to grab the game on a sale instead

Multiple other users have chimed in, calling for Rocksteady to lay the legacy of the Arkham games to rest and focus on a Batman Beyond game instead.

User JarredTaylor_ commented on the lack of context regarding the Suicide Squad leaks. According to the user, the leaker was “irresponsible,” and more on the game has yet to be revealed.

Ultimately, readers should not take these Suicide Squad leaks at face value, wait until the game officially launches, and not rush to conclusions regarding its campaign.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to release worldwide on January 30, 2024 for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.