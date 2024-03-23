Did xQc kiss his sister on stream? Viral clip featuring NYYXII explained

A clip featuring popular Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" kissing another girl on camera is going viral after some social media users claimed that she was the creator's sister. In reality, the clip is actually from a broadcast from November 2022, when Felix was dating an English content creator who goes by the online alias Nyyxxii.

The clip, as shared by X user @schizarella, is captioned in a way that suggests that the two are siblings, which is not true. The user also tagged Twitch in the post, asking them to take action, writing:

"BREAKING: French-Canadian streamer XQC brought his sister on stream and ended up kissing her passionately (eyes closed). Why isn't @Twitch banning him for this behavior?"

The clip in question is from a stream that occurred on November 2, 2022, where Nyyxxii and xQc kissed on the stream shortly after he had broken up with his long-term partner Sam "Adeptthebest."

The fact that both the streamers look similar with the same hair color and facial features has flamed the rumor that he kissed his sister. At the time of writing, the clip has garnered millions of views on social media, prompting X to put up a community note to counter misinformation.

A brief look at Nyyxii and xQc's relationship

In November 2022, Nyyxxii featured in a number of xQc's Twitch streams, with many viewers rightfully suspecting that the two were together, but not in a very serious sense. The Canadian streamer had claimed, on several occasions, that he was not in a relationship, making fans think it was a casual fling.

Their alliance didn't even last a month. Within a couple of weeks of kissing on camera, Felix had to clarify to his audience that the two were not seeing each other in any capacity.

In a clip titled "para tea" dated November 17, 2023, the streamer revealed:

"I am not seeing her anymore."

He went on to clarify that they had an amicable split, and fans were quite considerate of xQc's wishes, especially because he had just broken up with fellow Twitch streamer Sam "Adeptthebest" after being with her for about four years.

Before Felix's breakup, Nyyxxii was involved in a scandal before the breakup as she had kissed another woman on camera when he had taken her to Adin Ross's crib for a collaboration. That said, as per the streamer, he and Nyyxxi were bound to separate because they were not "aligned."

While the viral clip of xQc kissing Nyyxxii is not fake and occurred more than a year ago, the two are not related in any way and are certainly not siblings, as the post on social media claims.