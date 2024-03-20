“It was less expensive mathematically” - xQc says he used to buy 100 new shirts instead of doing laundry to save money

It's widely known that when it comes to flaunting wealth, former esports professional and present Twitch star Felix "xQc" is quite proficient. This was abundantly evident today (March 20) during his Kick.com livestream when the streamer recounted how he would often purchase new shirts instead of going to the laundry.

The streamer disclosed that during his Overwatch days, he would purchase hundreds of new shirts, albeit cheap ones, rather than doing laundry, which, according to him, saved him some money. He remarked:

"It was less expensive mathematically.”

xQc pulls up his old VODs to show how he wore new shirts almost every new stream

xQc is undeniably one of the wealthiest content creators, especially after signing a staggering $100 million deal with Kick.com last year. However, even during his early days of fame while playing Overwatch, he mentioned that he would often wear new clothes almost every stream instead of doing laundry. He said:

"I got a story. When I got to watch League, I said that, and I did the math okay, I did the math and because of the price of the shirts and how much time I had to do bullsh*t laundry, I thought, it was less expensive mathematically to wear a different shirt every day and not do the laundry."

Felix has a knack for sporting expensive clothing on stream, but as confirmed by the streamer himself, back then, the clothes he wore were quite cheap. He said:

"It was really cheap. Really cheap but then you just hire somebody to do the laundry. I didn't know at the time. So on stream, if you look any of the VODs before, I wore only (new shirts)."

When asked if he would throw away the shirts, Felix said:

"No, of course not. I donated it away."

For those wondering, here's a comparison of some of the shirts he wore back in the day. As evidenced by the images, the shirts were indeed different:

Felix demonstrates his old living philosophy (Image via YouTube/xQc Clips)

When it comes to xQc and clothing, the streamer launched his own clothing brand called Lengyel in December 2023. However, the launch of his clothing brand has also sparked divided interest, particularly due to the pricing of some of the articles.