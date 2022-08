Digimon Survive Trophy Guide - What are the achievements and trophies on PS4 and Xbox, and how can players unlock them?

Digimon Survive has finally launched on the franchise’s 20th anniversary and has garnered a mixed response from its fanbase.

Developed by Hyde and published by Bandai Namco, the visual novel tactical RPG takes place in the iconic world of Digimon. It follows an original story featuring a group of protagonists who come across Digimon on a historical study extracurricular activity camp during spring break.

Digimon Survive - PlayStation Trophies

Digimon Survive on PS4 and PS5 has 46 trophies, including 34 Bronze, 8 Silver, 3 Gold and 1 Platinum.

Let’s take a look at all of the PlayStation Trophies in Digimon Survive and how to get them.

The Adventure Begins (Bronze) - Embarked on your adventure.

(Bronze) - Embarked on your adventure. Fateful Decision (Bronze) - Reached a fork in the story.

(Bronze) - Reached a fork in the story. First Haul (Bronze) - Acquired your first item while exploring.

(Bronze) - Acquired your first item while exploring. Item Master (Bronze) - Acquired 100 items while exploring.

(Bronze) - Acquired 100 items while exploring. Look at Me Now! (Bronze) - Agumon reached Rookie level.

(Bronze) - Agumon reached Rookie level. Bow to the Champion (Bronze) - Agumon reached Champion level.

(Bronze) - Agumon reached Champion level. Ultimate Ascension (Bronze) - Agumon reached Ultimate level.

(Bronze) - Agumon reached Ultimate level. Evolution Revolution (Bronze) - Evolved a Free Monster.

(Bronze) - Evolved a Free Monster. Path to the Truth (Bronze) - Took the Truthful route. (Secret)

(Bronze) - Took the Truthful route. (Secret) Downed Dokugumon! (Bronze) - Beat Dokugumon. (Secret)

(Bronze) - Beat Dokugumon. (Secret) Finished Fangmon! (Bronze) - Beat Fangmon. (Secret)

(Bronze) - Beat Fangmon. (Secret) Axed Arukenimon! (Bronze) - Beat Arukenimon. (Secret)

(Bronze) - Beat Arukenimon. (Secret) Crushed Cyclonemon! (Bronze) - Beat Cyclonemon. (Secret)

(Bronze) - Beat Cyclonemon. (Secret) Got Garurumon! (Bronze) - Beat Garurumon. (Secret)

(Bronze) - Beat Garurumon. (Secret) Mashed Monzaemon! (Bronze) - Beat Monzaemon. (Secret)

(Bronze) - Beat Monzaemon. (Secret) Whipped Wendigomon! (Bronze) - Beat Wendigomon (Secret)

(Bronze) - Beat Wendigomon (Secret) Muzzled MegaSeadramon! (Bronze) - Beat MegaSeadramon. (Secret)

(Bronze) - Beat MegaSeadramon. (Secret) Pummeled Piedmon! (Bronze) - Beat Piedmon. (Secret)

(Bronze) - Beat Piedmon. (Secret) Returned to the Fold (Bronze) - Saved Miyuki. (Secret)

(Bronze) - Saved Miyuki. (Secret) Bested Baihumon! (Bronze) - Beat Baihumon. (Secret)

(Bronze) - Beat Baihumon. (Secret) Ebonwumon defeated! (Bronze) - Beat Ebonwumon (Secret)

(Bronze) - Beat Ebonwumon (Secret) Annihilated Azulongmon! (Bronze) - Beat Azulongmon. (Secret)

(Bronze) - Beat Azulongmon. (Secret) Surmounted Zhuqiaomon! (Bronze) - Beat Zhuqiaomon. (Secret)

(Bronze) - Beat Zhuqiaomon. (Secret) Mega Metamorphosis (Bronze) - Agumon reached Mega level (Secret)

(Bronze) - Agumon reached Mega level (Secret) Majestic Malevolence (Bronze) - Dracmon reached Mega level. (Secret)

(Bronze) - Dracmon reached Mega level. (Secret) Spirit Judge (Bronze) - Labramon reached Mega level (Secret)

(Bronze) - Labramon reached Mega level (Secret) Guardian of the Skies (Bronze) - Falcomon reached Mega level. (Secret)

(Bronze) - Falcomon reached Mega level. (Secret) Angelic Entity (Bronze) - Lopmon reached Mega level. (Secret)

(Bronze) - Lopmon reached Mega level. (Secret) Uncompromising Pride (Bronze) - Kunemon reached Mega level. (Secret)

(Bronze) - Kunemon reached Mega level. (Secret) Arboreal Goddess (Bronze) - Floramon reached Mega level. (Secret)

(Bronze) - Floramon reached Mega level. (Secret) Aquatic Fairy (Bronze) - Syakomon reached Mega level. (Secret)

(Bronze) - Syakomon reached Mega level. (Secret) Full Metal Partner (Bronze) - Garurumon reached Mega level (Secret)

(Bronze) - Garurumon reached Mega level (Secret) Maiden of Divine Will (Bronze) - Renamon reached Mega level. (Secret)

(Bronze) - Renamon reached Mega level. (Secret) Astute Recruiter (Bronze) - Recruited a Free Monster. (Secret)

(Bronze) - Recruited a Free Monster. (Secret) Final Battle Imminent (Silver) - Entered the final battle.

(Silver) - Entered the final battle. A Brother Unredeemed (Silver) - Beat Boltboutamon. (Secret)

(Silver) - Beat Boltboutamon. (Secret) So Sorry, Sweet Aoi… (Silver) - Beat Plutomon (Secret)

(Silver) - Beat Plutomon (Secret) Massacred the Master! (Silver) - Beat the Master. (Secret)

(Silver) - Beat the Master. (Secret) Birth of the Digital Monsters (Silver) - Completed the Moral route. (Secret)

(Silver) - Completed the Moral route. (Secret) Wrathful Reckoning (Silver) - Completed the Wrathful route. (Secret)

(Silver) - Completed the Wrathful route. (Secret) New World Order (Silver) - Completed the Harmonious route. (Secret)

(Silver) - Completed the Harmonious route. (Secret) Holy Knight (Silver) - Evolved to Omegamon. (Secret)

(Silver) - Evolved to Omegamon. (Secret) Master Researcher (Gold) - Encountered all monsters.

(Gold) - Encountered all monsters. Sanctified Sovereign (Gold) - Beat Fanglongmon Ruin Mode. (Secret)

(Gold) - Beat Fanglongmon Ruin Mode. (Secret) Generation of the Future (Gold) - Completed the Truthful route to the next generation. (Secret)

(Gold) - Completed the Truthful route to the next generation. (Secret) Survival Master (Platinum) - Acquired all trophies.

Digimon Survive was released on the Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC. The game is also playable on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S through backward compatibility.

