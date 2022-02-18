Disco Elysium, Sable, Life is Strange: Possible game-celluloid adaptations as Amazon partners with dj2 Entertainment

Games like Disco Elysium, Sable, and Life is Strange are poised for a TV adaptation on the business giant's streaming platform as Amazon signed a first-look television deal with dj2 Entertainment. The latter specializes in adapting video games to the silver screen and is well-known for producing the 2020 film Sonic The Hedgehog.

Amazon has been making massive strides in the world of gaming with one project after another. Although there have been several issues that they have had to contend with regarding their games and their reception, it is clear that they are looking to further explore the world of video games and their potential. The reported deal with the dj2 furthers this notion.

Amazon's signing with studio can see Disco Elysium and Life is Strange adaptations come to the platform

Reported by Deadline, Dmitri M. Johnson's dj2 Entertainment will be creating new video game adaptation projects with Amazon Studios. Nick Pepper, head of studio creative content at Amazon Studios, commented:

"I cannot express enough just how excited we are to be working with the powerhouse team at dj2 Entertainment. Their expertise and skill in the gaming-to-screen market is unparalleled. The possibilities are endless for what we can create together for our global audiences."

dj2 Entertainment has been tied up with a number of games, both AAA and Indie, that they are looking to adapt to television screens and streaming platforms. They recently announced that they are teaming up with Hazelight Studios to bring the beloved title, It Takes Two, to film or television. They are also producing the animated Tomb Raider series on Netflix.

A shoot-out in Revachol (Image via Disco Elysium)

Along with that, critically acclaimed games Life is Strange and award-winning Disco Elysium will also be adapted. dj2 Entertainment "is executive producing a live-action television series adaptation" of the former, while ZA/UM, Disco Elysium's developer, signed a deal back in 2020 for a similar TV series of the latter.

On the top of the Amazon partnership, Dmitri M. Johnson said:

"The dj2 team has long believed that video games would one day serve as incredible source material for stories told in television and film, and that it was only the lack of love and respect for the artform which previously held successful adaptations back."

He further added:

"Moreover, it is truly an honor to have Prime Video as our platform partner. A partner who truly supports us, as well as our grand ambitions, for telling the best international gaming stories with no limitations in how high we may collectively aim."

Video game adaptations are proving to be a highly entertaining and lucrative opportunity with titles like Arcane and Sonic the Hedgehog. Amazon's partnership with dj2 Entertainment will hopefully yield excellent adaptations of more of such popular games.

Edited by Atul S