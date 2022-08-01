Disco Elysium studio's recent job listings hint at the next game being a sci-fi title with "non-earth environments"

Disco Elysium has definitely made its mark as one of the best games ever made with its incredible narrative and unique take on the role-playing genre. Furthermore, special praise must be provided for the game's world-building where the developers and the artists painstakingly created a living, breathing Revachol with hundreds of years of history seeping out through every nook and corner.

The recent job listings put out by ZA/UM, the team behind the acclaimed indie title, suggest that they are gearing up for their next project which will similarly have an emphasized focus on the game's explorable world, how it looks, and the story it tells.

Any Disco Elysium fan will promptly agree that the design of the game space hugely impacted their playthrough and immersion. It is a no-brainer that ZA/UM will seek to replicate similar success with their next project.

"A love of sci-fi and video games" and "non-earth environments": Fans are intrigued to see Disco Elysium dev team's latest job listings

Fans have long been wondering what the next ZA/UM title will look like. The most common questions being bounced around in the community are if it will continue the story of Harrier Du Bois or any other character from their debut game and if it will be based in the same game world.

While there has been no official communication regarding what to expect, job listings are often a very good way to take a peek at whatever is going on inside the development team. Spotted by Reddit user An_Italian_Meal on the platform, the listings were posted less than a week ago in July and are looking for an Environment Concept Artist and Lead Environment Artist (Unreal Engine 5).

The role of the former will be to create stunning visuals and design "environments, buildings and interiors in a sci-fi environment." They will be further tasked to "world-build and create extraterrestrial environments and structures." ZA/UM cheekily adds:

"You understand that there are more things in heaven and earth than are dreamt of in philosophy."

The latter job role requires knowledge and experience with Unreal Engine 4/5. They will have to co-ordinate and participate "in world-building and assembly processes" as well as create multiple assets for "Interiors, Urban and Landscape areas."

Although none of these provide any concrete information regarding the next title from the Disco Elysium's dev team, it still gives an inkling of what is in the works. Given the focus on space and extraterrestrial environments, players will likely be having another surreal experience in the future title.

Disco Elysium takes place in a city still reeling from a violent revolution and war that happened decades before the game's events. The game space is carefully weaved into the title's engaging narrative, with world design being an integral part of the story-telling and clearly furthering player immersion.

One comment under the Reddit post, made by the user TheFrankOfTurducken, discusses how the developers have spoken about the amount of time they have put into cultivating the setting of Disco Elysium and that it is likely that they will set their title in the same world, but in a different location.

Although this is exciting news, these job listings indicate that the dev team is only in the early stages of development and that the next ZA/UM title is likely some time away.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far