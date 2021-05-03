Disguised Toast breaks down in tears on stream after receiving unending hate online

Popular streamer and content creator Disguised Toast has been subject to a lot of criticism and subsequent hate after allegations surfaced of him being racially offensive. Toast was even trending on Twitter.

As calls to 'cancel' the streamer echoed throughout the platform, hatred in the form of vile comments spread to everyone associated with Toast. Addressing these events on a recent stream, the streamer broke down in tears as he spoke to his chat.

Disguised Toast tears up after receiving hate online

While addressing the situation, Toast started tearing up as he got emotional while explaining his side of the story. He said,

"We can only be decent human beings.... We're just trying our best. I can get through this, I am a 29 year old boomer man, I can get through this. I'm not that sad I just can't talk about my emotions without crying. It's my number one weakness alongside bullets."

Although in a breakdown, Toast tried to keep a positive outlook by making jokes and laughing about his community's situation.

A popular Among Us streamer, Disguised Toast has always been a relatively happy and wholesome person who occasionally makes dark jokes or partakes in edgy humor.

According to the Twitter user @serenitysphere, Toast took massive liberties with those jokes. The user compiled a list of objectionable things said by Toast and called for his 'cancelation.'

Falling into a dangerous cycle of 'shoot first ask questions later,' Twitter users joined the bandwagon to campaign for the cancelation of Toast. Those campaigning for his cancelation even started sending hate towards his friends.

While Toast has apologized for his 'problematic past,' it seems that the Twitterati have not yet put down the pitchforks.

