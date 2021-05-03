"It really hurts me": Disguised Toast defends Valkyrae from online hate as cancel drama rages on

Popular streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang recently left scores of fans concerned after he addressed serious allegations of racism and pedophilia.

The 29-year-old "Among Us" star, who is often known to be a jovial personality, appeared to be rather solemn as he took to Twitter to share a lengthy Twitlonger post.

Throughout the post, he attempted to shed light on a plethora of serious allegations that have been doing the rounds online.

Addressing my "problematic" past and being cancelled



Addressing my "problematic" past and being cancelled

His address came in the form of a response to one particular fan thread, which highlighted certain problematic aspects that plague today's "stan culture."

In his response, Disguised Toast made an earnest attempt to debunk each of the allegations that have been leveled against him.

He also issued a wholesome plea of support for his friends and denounced any kind of hatred that was being directed towards them:

"The one thing I ask is to leave my friends alone. They are wonderful people that don't deserve any hate for associating with me. Boycott my content, cancel me, whatever - but don't drag them into it by pressuring them or demanding an apology from them just because we play games together"

Disguised Toast is often known to hold his friends in high regard, especially Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, who happens to be one of his closest friends in the streaming community.

Despite dealing with a barrage of online hate herself, she recently came out in support of Toast, a move that ended up making her vulnerable to scathing criticism once again.

I hope those that were hurt found closure through this! I think it’s great you addressed it, I personally have always known you had a dark sense of humor sometimes and seeing this/others reactions to this opened my eyes a bit as well. I Appreciate you toast! — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) May 2, 2021

Upon seeing one of his closest friends' names being dragged through the mud under his thread, Disguised Toast recently took to streaming to defend Valkyrae in a rather wholesome manner.

"Rae cares a lot, too much": Disguised Toast defends Valkyrae from online hate in a wholesome manner

From being called "spineless" to being accused of excessively pandering to "stan culture," some of the replies to Valkyrae's comments ended up catching the eye of Disguised Toast, who recently addressed the situation on stream.

While pleading with fans not to go after his friends, he could also be seen holding back tears as he struggled to keep his emotions in check.

With regards to Valkyrae, he specifically highlighted the unwarranted backlash that a streamer of her caliber and popularity often has to deal with:

"Another bullsh*t thing is people attacking Rae . Some people think you're either on this side or you're on that side. If you're a fence-sitter, you're a spineless piece of sh*t . Rae has a huge fanbase, Rae is the co-owner of a 100 Thieves . She can't come swinging out the gates with 'yeah everything Toast said is fine. All the Rae stans are going to be in f*****g shambles! Some people take it like Rae is a fence-sitting b***h who doesn't care about her friends. Rae cares a lot, too much.

He proceeded to recount Valkyrae's wholesome role in helping him and fellow streamer Janet deal with an unfortunate stalker experience.

"The way Rae thinks is like 'bad man threaten to kill friend . Why bad man not get justice? ' So that's how Rae thinks. She just wants everyone to be happy. It really, really hurts me when I see people under my thread, sh*t talking her because she didn't condemn that stans are bad. "

Disguised Toast's recent statements on the unwarranted hate against Valkyrae have once again exposed the corrosive edge of fame's double-edged sword.

Despite having to deal with serious allegations himself, Toast provided a stirring display of how much he values his friendship with Valkyrae.

hearing toast talk about me and others on stream is making me cry so much. I feel understood and glad to call him and many others friend — rae☀️ (@itsraechill) May 2, 2021

my heart is full whenever rae talks about toast, and the same applies when toast talks about rae. breadknife <3 — bel 🍞☀️🐀⛄ (@musialala) May 3, 2021

No matter how toxic a situation might get in today's digital age, it is always heartening to see streamers such as Disguised Toast and Valkyrae having each other's backs.