Disney Dreamlight Valley: Brave the Storm quest walkthrough

Brave the Storm will be as challenging and interesting as the first quest, The Ancient Revealed, in the Tales of Agrabah update in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This mission is a continuation of the first one and starts as soon as you find Aladdin. In it, Aladdin will help you discover the truth about what happened to the Agrabah market.

This guide will walk you through the Brave the Storm quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley so that you can complete it without much hassle.

How to Complete Brave the Storm in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Find the materials to build the bridge (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Quick Tips).

Brave the Storm is a part of the Realm Quest inside the Aladdin Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It will begin as soon as you complete The Ancient Revealed. In the previous part, you reach Aladdin, who was trapped on the edge of the rooftop. Once he is freed from the trap, he will accompany you to the South Market to see if there's something worth scavenging.

After you manage to enter the once-wealthy South Market in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will find three valuable items in the wreckage:

A pile of planks

Fine rope

Timber stacks

Once you're done collecting all the items listed above, go near Aladdin and make a bridge. Then, follow Aladdin toward the center of the rooftop while talking to him.

Build the Stall Repair Kits (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Quick Tips).

In this section of the quest, you'll have to make your way down to the South Market using all the tricks you have learned and the materials you can find around you. Build bridges to get across the rooftops, and break down the last bridge to finally reach the South Market.

Once you make your way down, talk to Aladdin and use the rose water from your inventory. Then, search the wreckage around you to find these materials to repair the stall:

Something sticky (3)

Fine Rope (3)

Timber Stack (3)

Bolts of Silk (3)

After collecting all the materials, talk to Aladdin in the South Market and find a crafting station to craft three stall repair kits. With the kits in your inventory, fix the broken stalls around the South Market. Then, return to Aladdin, who will ask you to talk to Jasmine about the strange amulet.

Here, your quest, Brave the Storm, will end, and the next one, Monkey Business, will begin.

