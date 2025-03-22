Disney Dreamlight Valley: Breaking Through walkthrough

In continuation of the last three missions in Disney Dreamlight Valley, the Breaking Through quest will also get you more engaged and locked in the story. This mission will provide more information about unlocking the last character after Aladdin and Jasmine — the Genie.

Ad

This guide will help you find out what happened to Genie and where he is in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete the Breaking Through quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

By the end of the previous mission, the Monkey Business quest in the South Market in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will find all the missing parts of the protection amulet. After wearing the amulet, you will be able to go through all the hazards like the sandstorms and find many things behind them that might be extra materials like wooden planks, and ropes. Behind one of the sandstorms, you will find an ancient book behind one of the evil sandstorms.

Ad

Trending

When you collect the ancient tome, take it to Aladdin and tell him about the book. Aladdin then suggests taking this book to Jasmine and asking her for help in deciphering what is written in the book.

Building the Alchemy's table and the table's braziers (Image via Gameloft || Youtube/@QuickTips)

Jasmine is in the central market; go there with Aladdin to ask her to decipher the text in the ancient tome. After taking the book, Jasmine will ask you and Aladdin to try and repair the Alchemy's table from the Artisan's district until the time she figures out what the text says because based on the text on the ancient tome, the Alchemy's table will be handy. To repair Alchemy's table, you will need these pieces:

Ad

Alchemical Cauldron

Alchemy Table Base

Alchemy Table Crucible

All these pieces are needed for repairing the Alchemy's table in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be found in the desert area by breaking the sandstones with the help of the pickaxe. After collecting all the items, you will return to the Artisan's district and place the pieces in the missing spot near Aladdin and build them.

Once the table is completed, Aladdin will ask you to get some fuel and coal for the Alchemy table's braziers from around the Central Market, which will help get the Alchemy table started. You can collect

Ad

The Black Fuel Bottle (2) from a stall in the Central Market.

Charcoal (2) from any of the fire pits.

When you have these items, go back to the Alchemy's table and place them in the Braziers as right and left braziers. Once the table is completed, go back to Jasmine in the Artisan's district to know what was written in the ancient tome.

Talk to Jasmine to complete the quest (Image via Gameloft || Youtube/QuickTips)

Jasmine has been able to decipher some of the text from the ancient book and found how to craft a lamp to absorb the windcaller's vortex. To craft this lamp, the first resource you'll need is 18 gold shards that can be taken from the deposits of sandstones, and one lamp mold which is buried in the Artisan's District and can be dug out near the staircase. After collecting all the items, go to a crafting station near Jasmine to craft the Gold Lamp and return to her.

Ad

When you complete this step, Jasmine will inform you that the text in the ancient tome says you need wish magic, and it states every time a genie grants a wish, there's a chance of a "magical echo." If you can find remnants of the wishes Aladdin has made, it can be used to enchant the golden lamp.

For more such interesting missions in Disney Dreamlight Valley, stay tuned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.