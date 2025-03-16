Disney Dreamlight Valley: Monkey Business quest walkthrough

The first update of this year — Tales of Agrabah in Disney Dreamlight Valley — brings several interesting and challenging missions inspired by one of Disney's most popular characters, Aladdin. It has even introduced a new Realm, and its third mission is called Monkey Business. It'll begin automatically once you wrap up Brave the Storm.

Let's dive in and find out how to complete this quest easily, shall we?

How to complete Monkey Business in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After finding the protection amulet in the previous quest, you have to talk to Jasmine about its importance. You will get to know that it is missing three gems, and to find these, you'll have to explore the rooftops in the South Market in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Surprisingly, once you begin looking around for them, you will discover that the enchanted gemstones are in the possession of a group of monkeys.

Find all the Golden Bananas (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Quick Tips).

Approach Aladdin with this information and ask for his advice since he is great with monkeys. He asks you to find some golden bananas and trade them for the gemstones. You will have to get one banana for each monkey, with the first one hidden right beside them, behind the sandstones. The two remaining ones will also be hidden behind the sandstones nearby.

After collecting all the golden bananas, go back to the monkeys and get the enchanted gemstones. You can now take the stones to Aladdin, who will give you the completed protection amulet. With this amulet equipped, you will be able to get through all hazards, including the Sand Devils.

Wear the protective amulet (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Quick Tips).

Now, you can go around collecting the extra materials that were not visible because of the sandstorm. While collecting these materials, you'll come across an ancient book in a different language. Aladdin suggests taking it to Jasmine, as she might know what the book is about.

After talking to Aladdin, follow him to Jasmine's location and ask her about the book. This will mark the completion of the Monkey Business quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

For more interesting information, stay tuned.

