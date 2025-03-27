Disney Dreamlight Valley: Bring Your Own Carpet quest.

The Bring Your Own Crapet quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley will be as challenging and tricky as the first quest, Good As Gold. To unlock this quest, you must first reach friendship level four with Aladdin in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

This guide will help you understand how to unlock the Bring Your Own Carpet quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete the Bring Your Own Carpet quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Collect all the books from Merlin's library (Image via Gameloft || Youtube/@QuickTips)

When this quest begins, you must talk to Merlin. He will guide you to the Dreamlight library, which is also his house, to collect books related to:

Carpet Weaving

Fabric enchantment

Flying Technique

Upon collecting all the materials, you must give the books to Aladdin.

Collect all the flowers for Jasmine's bouquet (Image via Gameloft || Youtube/@QuickTips)

Next, you must go and talk to Minnie; she will ask you to gather a list of materials, such as:

Dream Shard

Blue Hydrangea

Purple Bell Flower

Fiber

You can find the dream shard by digging, the Blue Hydrangea in Dazzle Beach, and the Purple Bell Flower in Forest of Valor. And you can make fiber with the help of seaweed at the crafting station in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Upon collecting all the supplies, you must visit Jasmine and Aladdin's house and hand them over. Then, Aladdin will ask you to enchant the Dreamlight Magic Carpet using the Magic Scroll because the magic carpet can fly with the scroll's help. You must give the scroll from your inventory to Minnie, and she will help you in enchanting the carpet.

Once the task is completed, you must follow Aladdin into the Valley. Upon reaching the Valley, equip the Dreamlight Magic Carpet from your wardrobe. After equipping the magic carpet, you must go on a tour of the Valley. First, you have to glide under the banner in the Plaza's main square and then take a turn toward your left in the direction of the Forest of Valor. While travelling, you must stop in between to eat a snack and regain energy.

Next, you must glide to the place where the Forest of Valor ends and Dazzle Beach begins. After reaching Dazzle Beach, you must glide to the place that will lead you to the Peaceful Meadows. Upon reaching the Peaceful Meadows, you must glide back to Dazzle Beach again with the help of the stairs. Keep gliding in the direction of a bridge inside Dazzle Beach towards the wooden dock near Skull Rock.

After reaching the bridge, you must talk to Aladdin, which will be the end of your quest, Bring Your Own Carpet in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

