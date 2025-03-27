Disney Dreamlight Valley: Good As Gold Quest

Disney Dreamlight Valley's first update of 2025, Tales of Agrabah, brought a lot of adventures inspired by Disney's favorite — Aladdin. This update introduced a realm named Aladdin's Realm, and it included six main quests. The friendship quest will deepen your friendship with Aladdin and includes four levels.

This guide will help you complete Good As Gold Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete the Good As Gold quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Inside Scrooge McDuck's General Store (Image via Gameloft || Youtube/@QuickTips)

This quest will begin when you have reached Level 2 in the game. First, you have to talk to Scrooge McDuck about testing the security system of his shop. Then, you will go inside his general store and do some tasks such as:

Take a picture of a door that guards more treasure than the Cave of Wonders — the Vault.

A way to reach the second floor — the flight of stairs.

Ways to make quick escapes from the security guards — the flight of stairs.

After completing this task, you have to talk to Aladdin to proceed further in the quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Robbing the enchanted coins from the vault (Image via Gameloft || Youtube/@QuickTips)

Once you have talked to Aladdin, go to your inventory, then your wardrobe, and change your clothes into something darker and sporty to help you complete the quest. When you have changed your attire, you will follow Aladdin inside the Scrooge McDuck's General Store.

After entering, you will talk to Aladdin and push the buttons placed on the tables and walls upstairs that control the lights. Follow a random order to switch the lights off upstairs and then move down the stairs. After getting down, you have to deactivate the security system by pressing the button located behind the counter.

After the security system of the General Store has been deactivated, you have to follow Aladdin into the vault. While breaking into the vault, its door will shut, and a bunch of enchanted coins will escape around your environment.

There are four coins in total, and you have to collect all of them. To collect these enchanted coins, figure out their movement pattern. You have to stand in the correct path to acquire them.

Once all the flying enchanted coins have been collected, you have to give them to Aladdin. Here, you have successfully robbed Scrooge McDuck. Aladdin will then ask you to escape from the store to return to Dreamlight Valley. When you have entered, you have to catch the rest of the flying coins throughout the Dreamlight Valley. You will find these coins in the Peaceful Meadows.

After collecting all the coins, you have to go inside Aladdin and Jasmine's house to take a picture of Aladdin and all the coins robbed from Scrooge McDuck's General Store.

Now you have completed the first quest — Good As Gold — in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

