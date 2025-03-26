How to make Wonderland Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Wonderland Cookies is a delicious four-star dessert that can be cooked in Disney Dreamlight Valley. There are more than 450 recipes in the game as of this writing, and many more are added in every update. Wonderland Cookies can be sold to earn some extra cash, and its ingredients are easy to acquire as well.

Ad

If this sounds interesting, read on to learn how to make these cookies. Mentioned below is the list of ingredients that will help you prepare this dish easily in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Recipe for Wonderland Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Wonderland Cookies is categorized as a four-star dessert, meaning you need to collect four ingredients in order to make this dish. Here is a list of the same:

Ad

Trending

1x Butter

1x Sugarcane

1x Vanilla

1x Wheat

Butter can be purchased from Chez Remy (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Greymane Gaming)

The first and essential ingredient for Wonderland Cookies is Butter, which can be found at Chez Remy. This item comes under the category of Dairy and Oil and can be bought for 190 Star Coins. The second ingredient, Sugarcane, is a natural sweetener that can be bought from Goofy's Stall in Dazzle Beach. Full-grown Sugarcane can be bought for 29 Star Coins. However, if you want to save some money in the game, you can buy Sugarcane seeds instead, which cost 5 Star Coins and will take seven minutes to re-grow after being planted. The third ingredient, Vanilla, can be foraged in places like The Lion King Realm, Sunlit Plateau, and Mythopia. It is also a kind of sweetener that is commonly used in every recipe. The fourth and last ingredient, Wheat, can be bought from Goofy's Stall in Peaceful Meadow and Ancient's Landing for 3 Star Coins. You also have the option of buying Wheat seeds for 2 Star Coins, which will take one minute to re-grow after being planted.

Ad

Also read: Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Ancient Revealed quest walkthrough

After collecting all these ingredients, you can go over to a cooking station and put them in a pot to make this meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley. When the cookies are finally made, you have the option of selling them for 391 Star Coins or simply consuming them to gain 970 Energy points.

For more such Dreamlight Valley recipes, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.