Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey & Friends trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey & Friends is the PC port of Disney Illusion Island, which was originally released back in 2023 on Nintendo Switch. There are 53 trophies in the game, which are further divided into categories such as Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

Below are all the trophies available in Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey & Friends, alongside a short description on how to get them.

All trophies and achievements featured in Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey & Friends

Disney Illusion Island features 53 trophies in total (Image via Disney)

Platinum trophy in Disney Illusion Island:

Trending

A Full Mouse - Collect all Trophies.

Gold trophy in Disney Illusion Island:

Metal Mickey - Complete story in Iron Mouse mode.

Silver trophies in Disney Illusion Island:

Terra Vita - Retrieve the Tome of Botany.

Celestial Realms - Retrieve the Tome of Astronomy.

Theories Of Efficiency - Retrieve the Tome of Engineering.

Paths To The Past - Retrieve the Tome of History.

Monolith Has Changed - Perform all Unifications on the map.

Defeated A Friend - Defeat Grayzar.

Disaster Dodger - Escape a collapsing workshop.

Heroes Of Monoth - Complete story in any difficulty.

Jido Master - Get all map pieces on the map.

Total Tokuner - Collect all Tokuns on the map.

Relic Hunter - Complete your Mickey Memorabilia collection.

Dash Would Be Proud…Ish - Photograph all Hidden Mickeys on the map.

All Dev’d - Beat dev times on all courses on the map.

Bronze trophies in Disney Illusion Island:

Give Me A Boost - Gain Boost Jump ability.

Walls Can’t Stop You, Now - Gain Wall Jump ability.

In With A Smash - Gain Ground Pound ability.

With The Greatest Of Ease - Gain Glide ability.

Swing To Glory - Gain Swing ability.

Going Deeper - Gain Deep Dive ability.

Let’s Get It Started - Switch on the Mail Railz generator in Crescent Hamlet.

Dauntless Digger - Open up Monoth using Ground Pound.

Inject A Bit Of Nature - Use the Tome of Botany to unblock Monoth.

Get Those Cogs Turning - Use the Tome of Engineering to unblock Monoth.

Wish Upon A Star - Use The Tome of Astronomy To Unblock Monoth.

Back Where We’ve Been - Use the Tome of History.

What’s This? - Find first hidden area.

I Love A Refreshing Dip - Visit a Healing Pool.

More Wet Than Dry - Discover all Hearing Pools on the map.

Hey-Ho Jido - Meet map giver for the first time.

I Must Have Them All! - Collect your first Tokun.

A Piece Of History - Collect your first item of Mickey Memorabilia.

Set Collector - Complete your first set of Mickey Memorabilia.

Your First Photo, See - Photograph your first Hidden Mickey.

Postal Power - Discover the additional Mail Railz generator.

Routed By Rail - Discover Mail Railz shortcut in Downtown Gizmopolis.

Secrets Of The Bay - Discover shortcut under Crater’s Bay.

Prodigious Portaler - Travel through a portal.

The Dlala Code - Enter the Dlala Code on the credits.

Gold! - Earn your first gold medal.

Dev’D - Beat a dev time on any course.

Got The Gold - Earn all gold medals on the map.

The Writings On The Wall - Solve the penpal case in MOPS.

The Root Of It All - Solve the Mushroom case in Roots.

The Frosty Knocks - Solve the cold case in Head of the Highness.

The Doughnut - Solve the doughnut case in Crescent Hamlet.

The Final Case - Solve the final mystery for Dash Dolphin.

Deep Trouble - Dig Your First Block.

Deep Pockets - Purchase The First Shovel Upgrade.

Deeper Than Ever - Reach the halfway point.

Deeper Underground - Fully upgrade your shovel.

Deep Deep - Reach the bottom of the Dark Depths.

Also Read: Death Stranding 2 ESRB rating sparks buzz as Kojima Productions teases minor spoilers: "Hand Kojima game of the year already"

For more Disney Illusion Island guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.