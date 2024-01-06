Disney Mirrorverse tier list (January 2024)

Disney Mirrorverse tier list classifies all playable characters (called Guardians) according to their standings in the current meta. The gacha RPG game by Kabam features over 60 Characters from the Disney franchise. They belong to distinct roles on the battlefield that define their playstyle: Melee, Ranged, Tank, and Support. You create a team of three Guardians and battle various enemies to progress through the stages and save the Mirrorverse.

This Disney Mirrorverse tier list for January 2024 helps you identify the most robust characters in the current meta to upgrade and include in your winning squad.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Disney Mirrorverse tier list: Choose the best Guardians for your squad

You can find all playable Guardians ranked into SS, S, A, and B tiers with their respective roles in this Disney Mirrorverse tier list. SS-tier lists the most potent Guardians, while C has the weaker ones.

It’s worth noting that the tier list changes when Kabam introduces new Guardians and updates the existing ones. The latest adjustments in version 10.0 were made to Elsa’s Core and Special ability and Olaf’s Talents, Core and Special ability.

Moreover, the tier list only provides a general idea of the current meta. Players are advised to upgrade and use their favorite and familiar units for the best results.

With that in mind, the complete Disney Mirrorverse tier list for January 2024 is provided below.

SS-tier

Ariel is one of the best melees in Disney Mirrorverse (Image via Kabam)

You can use the SS-tier Disney Mirrorverse Guardians list to progress swiftly in this gacha title. They are the most potent and don’t have difficulty dealing with the mightiest Fractures.

Ariel: Melee

Mickey Mouse: Support

Mr. Incredible: Tank

Hiro Hama: Support

Gaston: Ranged

Jack Skellington: Support

Zurg: Ranged

King Triton: Tank

S-tier

Aladdin in Disney Mirrorverse (Image via Kabam)

The S-tier Guardians can help you clear the content swiftly in the current meta. They might be less potent than SS, but they are dependable in almost all situations of this title based on the Disney franchise. You must upgrade their abilities whenever possible and equip them with the best relics available.

Aladdin: Melee

Frank Wolf: Support

Oogie Boogie: Tank

Anger: Melee

Alice: Support

Snow White: Melee

Jasmine: Ranged

Tron: Ranged

Jack Sparrow: Support

Evil Queen: Support

Elizabeth Swann: Ranged

Cruella De Vil: Ranged

Tiana: Support

Judy Hopps: Ranged

Baymax: Tank

Fozone: Ranged

A-tier

Violet Parr in Disney Mirrorverse (Image via Kabam)

The A-tier Guardians can contribute to your team's wins significantly. Ensure you unlock their Signature abilities, upgrade their stars, and give them the best relics before including them in your squad.

Violet Parr: Support

Sally: Melee

Belle: Support

Tigger: Melee

Hercules: Melee

Beast: Tank

Simba: Tank

Raya: Melee

Scar: Melee

Mulan: Melee

Buzz Lightyear: Ranged

Peter Pan: Melee

Anna: Melee

Dash Parr: Melee

Moana: Melee

Woody: Melee

Kuzco: Support

Elsa: Ranged

Maul: Tank

Ursula: Tank

Wall-E: Tank

B-tier

Maleficent in DisneyMirrorverse (Image via Kabam)

The B-tier characters in this Disney Mirrorverse tier list fail in mid and end-game content. Use them for early chapters and upgrade them at every opportunity to achieve more victories.

Maleficent: Ranged

Stitch: Melee

Olaf: Support

Kermit The Frog: Melee

Dory: Support

Donald Duck: Tank

Scrooge McDuck: Support

Mike Wazowski: Support

Merida: Ranged

Goofy: Ranged

Hades: Ranged

Sulley: Tank

Genie: Tank

EVE: Ranged

C-tier

Minnie Mouse in Disney Mirrorverse (Image via Kabam)

Avoiding the Guardians ranking at C-tier in this Disney Mirrorverse tier list is better. They provide less utility after you’ve completed the tutorial stages and early-game content. You should summon Disney characters ranking at SS, S, and A tiers rather than invest your resources in them.

Minnie Mouse: Melee

Baloo: Tank

Captain Hook: Melee

Ian Lightfoot: Support

Tinder Bell: Ranged

Rapunzel: Melee

That covers our Disney Mirrorverse tier list for January 2024. Follow Sportskeeda to get more updated tier lists of such gacha games.