Disney Mirrorverse tier list (January 2024)

Disney Mirrorverse tier list classifies all playable characters (called Guardians) according to their standings in the current meta. The gacha RPG game by Kabam features over 60 Characters from the Disney franchise. They belong to distinct roles on the battlefield that define their playstyle: Melee, Ranged, Tank, and Support. You create a team of three Guardians and battle various enemies to progress through the stages and save the Mirrorverse.
This Disney Mirrorverse tier list for January 2024 helps you identify the most robust characters in the current meta to upgrade and include in your winning squad.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.
Disney Mirrorverse tier list: Choose the best Guardians for your squad
You can find all playable Guardians ranked into SS, S, A, and B tiers with their respective roles in this Disney Mirrorverse tier list. SS-tier lists the most potent Guardians, while C has the weaker ones.
It’s worth noting that the tier list changes when Kabam introduces new Guardians and updates the existing ones. The latest adjustments in version 10.0 were made to Elsa’s Core and Special ability and Olaf’s Talents, Core and Special ability.
Moreover, the tier list only provides a general idea of the current meta. Players are advised to upgrade and use their favorite and familiar units for the best results.
With that in mind, the complete Disney Mirrorverse tier list for January 2024 is provided below.
SS-tier
You can use the SS-tier Disney Mirrorverse Guardians list to progress swiftly in this gacha title. They are the most potent and don’t have difficulty dealing with the mightiest Fractures.
- Ariel: Melee
- Mickey Mouse: Support
- Mr. Incredible: Tank
- Hiro Hama: Support
- Gaston: Ranged
- Jack Skellington: Support
- Zurg: Ranged
- King Triton: Tank
S-tier
The S-tier Guardians can help you clear the content swiftly in the current meta. They might be less potent than SS, but they are dependable in almost all situations of this title based on the Disney franchise. You must upgrade their abilities whenever possible and equip them with the best relics available.
- Aladdin: Melee
- Frank Wolf: Support
- Oogie Boogie: Tank
- Anger: Melee
- Alice: Support
- Snow White: Melee
- Jasmine: Ranged
- Tron: Ranged
- Jack Sparrow: Support
- Evil Queen: Support
- Elizabeth Swann: Ranged
- Cruella De Vil: Ranged
- Tiana: Support
- Judy Hopps: Ranged
- Baymax: Tank
- Fozone: Ranged
A-tier
The A-tier Guardians can contribute to your team's wins significantly. Ensure you unlock their Signature abilities, upgrade their stars, and give them the best relics before including them in your squad.
- Violet Parr: Support
- Sally: Melee
- Belle: Support
- Tigger: Melee
- Hercules: Melee
- Beast: Tank
- Simba: Tank
- Raya: Melee
- Scar: Melee
- Mulan: Melee
- Buzz Lightyear: Ranged
- Peter Pan: Melee
- Anna: Melee
- Dash Parr: Melee
- Moana: Melee
- Woody: Melee
- Kuzco: Support
- Elsa: Ranged
- Maul: Tank
- Ursula: Tank
- Wall-E: Tank
B-tier
The B-tier characters in this Disney Mirrorverse tier list fail in mid and end-game content. Use them for early chapters and upgrade them at every opportunity to achieve more victories.
- Maleficent: Ranged
- Stitch: Melee
- Olaf: Support
- Kermit The Frog: Melee
- Dory: Support
- Donald Duck: Tank
- Scrooge McDuck: Support
- Mike Wazowski: Support
- Merida: Ranged
- Goofy: Ranged
- Hades: Ranged
- Sulley: Tank
- Genie: Tank
- EVE: Ranged
C-tier
Avoiding the Guardians ranking at C-tier in this Disney Mirrorverse tier list is better. They provide less utility after you’ve completed the tutorial stages and early-game content. You should summon Disney characters ranking at SS, S, and A tiers rather than invest your resources in them.
- Minnie Mouse: Melee
- Baloo: Tank
- Captain Hook: Melee
- Ian Lightfoot: Support
- Tinder Bell: Ranged
- Rapunzel: Melee
That covers our Disney Mirrorverse tier list for January 2024.