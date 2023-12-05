Disney Mirrorverse tier list (December 2023)

Disney and Kabam collaborated to develop the Disney Mirrorverse mobile RPG game and released it on June 23, 2022. The mobile title brings beloved Disney characters into a unique narrative. You create a battle party of three and fight against various enemies to save the Mirrorverse. Each unit showcases a unique play style differentiated by the roles they perform on the battlefield.
They have one of these roles: Ranged, Support, Melee, and Healer. You must choose the best characters to use and upgrade to win battles. However, the process might be daunting with the ever-changing meta and over 30 units. Fret not; this article provides a comprehensive Disney Mirrorverse tier list ranking all units from best to worst.
Peter Pan and Mr. Incredible stand atop the Disney Mirrorverse tier list for December 5, 2023
Disney Mirrorverse tier list classifies each unit into SS, S, A, and B tiers with their respective roles according to their utility on the battlefield. Like other games' tier lists, the SS tier offers units that provide great utility and help you clear stages quickly. In contrast, the B-tier comprises those who are the worst and provide little utility.
Here is the Disney Mirrorverse tier list for December 2023:
SS-tier
You can easily breeze through any stage with the Disney characters listed in the SS tier. They are the most robust units that can take care of any enemy the game throws at you and yield winning results in almost all battles.
- Peter Pan: Melee
- Mr. Incredible: Tank
- Scrooge McDuck: Support
- Minnie Mouse: Melee
- Mickey Mouse: Support
- Gaston: Ranged
- Hiro Hamada: Support
- Ariel: Melee
- Zurg: Ranged
- Simba: Tank
S-tier
Although the S-tier might not be as robust as SS-tier units, they can help you clear most stages conveniently. Include them in your squad if you lack SS-tier; however, upgrade them whenever possible before you do so.
- Kuzco: Support
- Oogie Boogie: Tank
- Violet Parr: Support
- Hercules: Melee
- Genie: Tank
- Elsa: Range
- Buzz Lightyear: Ranged
- Maleficent: Ranged
- Jack Skellington: Support
- WALL-E: Tank
- Raya: Melee
A-tier
A tier offers units that are average fighters and provide average utility on the battlefield. Include them in your squad only if you lack SS and S-tier units. Max out their upgrades at every opportunity to yield winning results.
- Anger: Melee
- Baymax: Tank
- Olaf: Support
- Hades: RangedJudy Hopps: Ranged
- Frank Wolff: Support
- Eve: Ranged
- Evil Queen: Support
- Tron: Ranged
- Beast: Tank
- Scar: Melee
- Stitch: Melee
- Snow White: Melee
- Woody: Melee
- Donald Duck: Tank
- Cruella: Ranged
- Maui: Tank
B-tier
At the bottom of the tier list stands B-tier characters, the weakest performers in the current meta. They only help if you are a beginner in this mobile RPG title. After completing the early stages, opt for characters that rank at SS, S, or A tier for better results.
- Aladdin: Melee
- Jack Sparrow: Support
- Baloo: Tank
- Tinker Bell: Ranged
- Mike Wazowski: Support
- Dory: Support
- Sulley: Tank
- Tiana: Support
- Rapunzel: Melee
- Kermit, the Frog: Melee
- Anna: Melee
- Captain Hook: Melee
- Ursula: Tank
- Merida: Ranged
- Belle: Support
- Mulan: Melee
- Goofy: Ranged
- Ian Lightfoot: Support
That concludes our Disney Mirrorverse tier list for December 2023.