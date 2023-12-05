Disney Mirrorverse tier list (December 2023)

Disney and Kabam collaborated to develop the Disney Mirrorverse mobile RPG game and released it on June 23, 2022. The mobile title brings beloved Disney characters into a unique narrative. You create a battle party of three and fight against various enemies to save the Mirrorverse. Each unit showcases a unique play style differentiated by the roles they perform on the battlefield.

They have one of these roles: Ranged, Support, Melee, and Healer. You must choose the best characters to use and upgrade to win battles. However, the process might be daunting with the ever-changing meta and over 30 units. Fret not; this article provides a comprehensive Disney Mirrorverse tier list ranking all units from best to worst.

Peter Pan and Mr. Incredible stand atop the Disney Mirrorverse tier list for December 5, 2023

Disney Mirrorverse tier list classifies each unit into SS, S, A, and B tiers with their respective roles according to their utility on the battlefield. Like other games' tier lists, the SS tier offers units that provide great utility and help you clear stages quickly. In contrast, the B-tier comprises those who are the worst and provide little utility.

Here is the Disney Mirrorverse tier list for December 2023:

SS-tier

Mr. Incredible in Disney Mirrorverse. (Image via Disney)

You can easily breeze through any stage with the Disney characters listed in the SS tier. They are the most robust units that can take care of any enemy the game throws at you and yield winning results in almost all battles.

Peter Pan: Melee

Mr. Incredible: Tank

Scrooge McDuck: Support

Minnie Mouse: Melee

Mickey Mouse: Support

Gaston: Ranged

Hiro Hamada: Support

Ariel: Melee

Zurg: Ranged

Simba: Tank

S-tier

Oogie Boogie in Mirrorverse. (Image via Disney)

Although the S-tier might not be as robust as SS-tier units, they can help you clear most stages conveniently. Include them in your squad if you lack SS-tier; however, upgrade them whenever possible before you do so.

Kuzco: Support

Oogie Boogie: Tank

Violet Parr: Support

Hercules: Melee

Genie: Tank

Elsa: Range

Buzz Lightyear: Ranged

Maleficent: Ranged

Jack Skellington: Support

WALL-E: Tank

Raya: Melee

A-tier

Anger in Mirrorverse. (Image via Disney)

A tier offers units that are average fighters and provide average utility on the battlefield. Include them in your squad only if you lack SS and S-tier units. Max out their upgrades at every opportunity to yield winning results.

Anger: Melee

Baymax: Tank

Olaf: Support

Hades: RangedJudy Hopps: Ranged

Frank Wolff: Support

Eve: Ranged

Evil Queen: Support

Tron: Ranged

Beast: Tank

Scar: Melee

Stitch: Melee

Snow White: Melee

Woody: Melee

Donald Duck: Tank

Cruella: Ranged

Maui: Tank

B-tier

Goofy in Disney Mirrorverse. (Image via Disney)

At the bottom of the tier list stands B-tier characters, the weakest performers in the current meta. They only help if you are a beginner in this mobile RPG title. After completing the early stages, opt for characters that rank at SS, S, or A tier for better results.

Aladdin: Melee

Jack Sparrow: Support

Baloo: Tank

Tinker Bell: Ranged

Mike Wazowski: Support

Dory: Support

Sulley: Tank

Tiana: Support

Rapunzel: Melee

Kermit, the Frog: Melee

Anna: Melee

Captain Hook: Melee

Ursula: Tank

Merida: Ranged

Belle: Support

Mulan: Melee

Goofy: Ranged

Ian Lightfoot: Support

That concludes our Disney Mirrorverse tier list for December 2023.