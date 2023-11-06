Disney Mirrorverse tier list: All characters ranked (November 2023)

Disney Mirrorverse is an action RPG mobile game developed in collaboration between Disney and Kabam. It features characters from the Disney franchise and brings them together into a new storyline. While embarking on an action-packed adventure, you summon numerous Disney characters called Guardians using crystals and create a team to save the Mirrorverse.

The title features over 30 Guardians, including Jack Sparrow, Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, Aladdin, and more. You must create a squad that’s capable of dealing with any enemies conveniently to progress quickly. This article helps you do just that by ranking all Guardians according to their battle prowess and utility in a comprehensive tier list for November 2023.

Disney Mirrorverse tier list for November 2023

The Disney Mirrorverse tier list categorizes every playable Disney Guardian from strongest (SS-tier) to weakest (B-tier) based on their roles in battle. Each character performs one of the following roles:

Ranged: Guardians that perfect long-distance combat, dealing significant damage that can take out enemies sooner. However, due to their low HP (Health Pool), they do not survive longer.

Tank: With massive HP and defense, Tank Guardians take all incoming damage from the enemies. It helps Melee or Ranged teammates dish out significant damage to win the battle.

Support: Support Disney Mirrorverse characters specializes in healing and buffing their allies’ attacks. Additionally, they can debuff enemies and inflict them with negative status effects.

Melee: Melee Guardians attack enemies from close range. They have average survivability and need support from Tank or Support characters to beat down enemies.

Below is the tier list of all Guardians of this mobile gacha title with their respective roles for November 2023.

SS-tier

Ariel in Disney Mirrorverse. (Image via Disney)

Every Melee, Ranged, Tank, or Support character in this tier excels at their roles in this mobile action title. Their battle prowess is unmatched by any other Guardian, and they can take down enemies in no time.

Ariel : Melee

: Melee Oogie Boogie: Tank

Tank Minnie Mouse: Melee

Melee Gaston: Ranged

Ranged Scar: Melee

Melee Snow White: Melee

Melee Cruella De Vil: Ranged

Ranged Elsa: Ranged

Ranged Hiro Hamada: Support

Support Zurg: Ranged

Ranged Baymax: Tank

Tank Mr. Incredible: Tank

Tank Jack Skellington: Support

Support Mickey Mouse: Support

S-tier

Aladdin in Disney Mirrorverse. (Image via Disney)

The Guardians in the S-tier can conveniently breeze through stages and make your squad a formidable force. Although less potent than the SS-tier, they can outshine the battlefield with proper upgrades.

Aladdin: Melee

Melee Anger: Melee

Melee Mulan: Melee

Melee Raya: Melee

Melee Stitch: Melee

Melee Buzz Lightyear: Ranged

Ranged Hades: Ranged

Ranged Judy Hopps: Ranged

Ranged Maleficent: Ranged

Ranged Simba: Tank

Tank Ursula: Tank

Tank Belle: Support

Support Evil Queen: Support

Support Dory: Support

Support Jack Sparrow : Support

: Support Tiana: Support

A-tier

Anna in Disney Mirrorverse. (Image via Disney)

The A-tier characters need most of your resources to become as potent as SS and S-tier. They provide average utility in battles and fit niche situations.

Anna: Melee

Melee Hercules: Melee

Melee Kermit the Frog: Melee

Melee Rapunzel: Melee

Melee Woody: Melee

Melee Merida: Ranged

Ranged Tinker Bell: Ranged

Ranged Tron: Ranged

Ranged Baloo: Tank

Tank Donald Duck: Tank

Tank Sully: Tank

Tank Scrooge McDuck: Support

Support Frank Wolff: Support

B-tier

Goofy in Disney Mirrorverse. (Image via Disney)

It’s best not to include B-tier Guardians in your team after you clear tutorials and early stages. They are the best fit for beginners to understand the meta better and familiarize themselves with its combat mechanics.

Captain Hook: Melee

Melee Eve: Ranged

Ranged Goofy: Ranged

Ranged Genie: Tank

Tank Ian Lightfoot: Support

Support Mike Wazowski: Support

The Disney Mirrorverse tier list changes with every update the title receives, as developers introduce new Guardians, adjust existing ones that cause the shift in meta’s power, and change the tier list.