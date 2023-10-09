Disney Mirrorverse tier list: All characters ranked (October 2023) 

Disney Mirrorverse tier list ranks every playable Disney and Pixar character featured in this mobile RPG title. Developed by Kabam in collaboration with Disney, it saw its release on June 23, 2022. There are over 50 characters called Guardians, and you create a squad of three to fight enemies and save the Mirrorverse.

You can upgrade them using EXP emotes, increase their ranks using Gems, and obtain new ones from the in-game gacha system. It is crucial to choose the best characters to win battles. However, selecting three robust options from such a massive roster can be confusing. This article provides a Disney Mirrorverse tier list for October 2023, helping you create a formidable roster.

All Disney Mirrorverse Guardians ranked from best to worst (October 2023)

Disney Mirrorverse characters. (Image via Kabam)

Disney Mirrorverse characters have unique roles that define their playstyles: Melee, Tank, Support, and Ranged. This tier list divides every Guardian under their respective roles into SS, S, A, and B tiers. Similar to other gacha titles, the most robust ones are in the SS-tier, and the weak performers are in the B-tier. Here is what each tier means in this mobile gacha title:

SS-tier: You will find the most powerful characters in this tier, and they are dependable in any situation you get into. Upgrade them to make them more powerful and your in-game journeys a walk in the park.

S-tier: S-tier Guardians overpower A and B-tier ones, but are less potent than SS. You can upgrade their in-game level and rank to make them as robust as SS. Pair them with SS-tier ones, and you have a formidable roster that can beat any enemy the game throws at you.

A-tier: They have average combat prowess and provide average utility in battles. A-tier Guardians only help you in early and some mid-game stages. If you only have these at your disposal, upgrading them whenever possible is the best way to use them.

B-tier: Once you clear out the tutorials and finish early chapters, get rid of them. For best results, you must go for characters that rank at SS, S, and A-tier.

Considering all this, below is a complete tier list of Disney Mirrorverse characters under their respective roles.

Tank tier list

Baymax in Disney Mirrorverse. (Image via Kabam)

You must place Tank Guardians at the frontlines because they take the incoming attacks and protect your damage-dealers in this mobile action title. With high defense and a large health pool, they facilitate the melee and ranged characters to dish out damage for the team.

Here is the tier list of Tanks:

SS-tier: Baymax, Mr. Incredible, and Oogie Boogie

Baymax, Mr. Incredible, and Oogie Boogie S-tier: Simba and Ursula

Simba and Ursula A-tier: Baloo, Donald Duck, and Sully

Baloo, Donald Duck, and Sully B-tier: Genie

Melee tier list

Minnie Mouse in Disney Mirrorverse. (Image via Kabam)

Melee Guardians excel at closed-range combat and have high attacking power in this mobile RPG title. They are the primary damage-dealers in your team and help obliterate the enemy and win the fight.

Here are all the Melee Guardians ranked according to their battle prowess:

SS-tier: Minnie Mouse, Ariel, Snow White, and Scar

Minnie Mouse, Ariel, Snow White, and Scar S-tier: Anger, Mulan, Stitch, and Aladdin

Anger, Mulan, Stitch, and Aladdin A-tier: Raya, Woody, Rapunzel, Anna, and Hercules

Raya, Woody, Rapunzel, Anna, and Hercules B-tier: Kermit the Frog and Captain Hook

Support tier list

Mickey Mouse in Disney Mirrorverse. (Image via Kabam)

Support Guardians stand at the backline due to their low health pool and defensive ability. Additionally, they do not deal damage to enemies in battles, but help Melee or Ranged characters survive throughout the ordeal. They possess the capacity to heal and buff their allies, and cast debuff on enemies.

All the Support Guardians’ in this Disney title are ranked below:

SS-tier: Mickey Mouse, Hiro Hamada, and Jack Skellington

Mickey Mouse, Hiro Hamada, and Jack Skellington S-tier: Evil Queen, Belle, Tiana, and Jack Sparrow

Evil Queen, Belle, Tiana, and Jack Sparrow A-tier: Dory, Scrooge Mcbuck, and Frank Wolff

Dory, Scrooge Mcbuck, and Frank Wolff B-tier: Mike Wazowski, and Ian Lighthouse

Ranged tier list

Gaston in Disney Mirrorverse. (Image via Kabam)

All Ranged Guardians attack enemies with projectile weapons from afar. They have a low health pool and defensive stat, but can severely damage enemies.

The Ranged Guardians tier list is as follows:

SS-tier: Gaston, Zurg, and Cruella De Vil

Gaston, Zurg, and Cruella De Vil S-tier: Elsa, Buzz Lightyear, and Hades

Elsa, Buzz Lightyear, and Hades A-tier: Maleficent, Judy Hopps, Tron and Merida

Maleficent, Judy Hopps, Tron and Merida B-tier: Tinker Bell, Eve, and Goofy

That concludes our Disney Mirrorverse tier list for October 2023. Follow Sportskeeda to get more tier lists of such gacha games and stay updated with the gaming world.