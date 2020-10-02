Of late, Disney has had a rather difficult time. The live action adaptation of the 1998 movie ‘Mulan’ received heavy criticism, and was allegedly filmed in Chinese concentration camps. Further, back in July, Disney had announced that all their Star Wars and Avatar movie projects had been delayed by a year.

This is inadvertently a result of the massive hit in revenue that Disney has experienced due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now however, Disney has announced in a statement, that thousands of workers will be fired over the coming weeks.

Image Credits: Slashfilm.com

Disney set to fire around 30,000 employees: Here is what's happening

In the statement that you can see below, Josh D’Amaro, who is the Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announced that almost 28,000 workers will be affected. The Chairman explains that the decision was taken after it was made clear that restrictions in California will not be lifted in the coming time.

That would have allowed Disneyland California to reopen. Disney had kept non-working cast members on furlough since April, and had been paying healthcare benefits. However, owing to the current situation Disney has been forced to make various changes to their business. The move will affect 28,000 domestic employees, out of which around 67% are part-time workers.

Image Credits: Disney

According to the Orlando Sentinel, around 6,700 of the total 28,000 employees are non-union workers, with layoffs expected to begin on December 4th, 2020. Furthermore, the Orange County Register has reported that around 5,000 Disneyland Resort employees and 411 employees from Disneyland Imagineering face the risk of being laid off.

Several local unions who have members affected by the move have responded, although not a lot of information is currently available. Among them, Local 362 announced that they are already in talks with Disney to negotiate the overall impact on their union members.

How many full-time and part-time Cast Members will be affected, how long health insurance and recall rights will continue and many other issues crucial to Cast Members are on the table.



As soon as more information becomes available, we will notify our members.#1u #unitehere — UNITE HERE! Local 362 (@UNITEHERE_CFL) September 29, 2020

Advertisement

Regardless, with around 6,700 non-union workers affected as well, whether Disney can efficiently handle the situation is something that only time will tell. You can look at TheQuartering video on the matter below.