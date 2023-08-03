Disney Speedstorm Season 3 Ohana: All major features, new characters, and more

The Disney Speedstorm Season 3 Ohana update is now live on all applicable platforms, and developer Gameloft has introduced amazing content, including new characters that players can obtain in the game. New tracks have also been incorporated as part of the new season. That's not all, as new skills inspired by iconic Disney characters are now available in the title.

Disney Speedstorm is being developed at a steady pace ahead of a full release. The Season 3 Ohana update brings the game to mobile devices as part of a soft launch. While this will certainly increase the size of the player base, the major crux of new content is to do with the full version of the title.

With the release of the patch notes, Gameloft has provided all the major details surrounding the latest update.

All new drivers in Disney Speedstorm Season 3 Ohana update

Five new drivers have been introduced as part of the Disney Speedstorm Season 3 Ohana update. They are as follows:

Lilo - Speedster

Stitch - Speedster

Jumba - Defender

Captain Gantu - Brawler

Angel - Trickster

A few of these drivers will be available for free for all players. Here's how to unlock each of them in the new season:

Lilo - Season Tour - available for free

Stitch - Requires the premium tier of the Golden Pass

Jumba - Available on the free tier of the Golden Pass

Captain Gantu - Available for free as part of a seasonal event

Angel - Available via mystery races in Season Tour.

Two more racers are also being added to the original collection of drivers — Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck. The former is a brawler, while the latter is a trickster. These racers will eventually be available as part of time-limited events in Season 3.

A new race track has also been released as part of the Disney Speedstorm Season 3 Ohana update. Players can now enjoy speeding through the picturesque Island race track.

Overall, plenty of additional content has been released as part of the new Disney Speedstorm Season 3 Ohana update. Moreover, those who play the game now will receive the following bonus items:

10 Mulan Shards

20 Hercules Shards

20 Captain Jack Sparrow Shards

600 Tokens

50000 Season Coins

5 Universal Box Credits

It remains to be seen if the new season will be able to entertain fans and keep them engaged.