DJ Alok vs Elite Andrew vs Hayato: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode?

The recent Free Fire OB28 update brought a series of new features and improvements to the popular mobile battle royale.

A new season for the Clash Squad mode has also begun, and players are immensely excited to climb up the ranks and get exclusive tier-based rewards.

DJ Alok, Hayato, and Elite Andrew are three of the most popular character picks in the Clash Squad mode. This article compares the abilities of these characters to determine who is the best choice for this Free Fire mode.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Comparing the abilities of DJ Alok, Elite Andrew, and Hayato in Garena Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an ability called Drop the Beat. At the base level, this ability generates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and recovers 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

DJ Alok can be boosted to level 6 using universal fragments. At its highest level, Drop the Beat increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5 HP/s for 10 seconds.

Elite Andrew

Elite Andrew is the upgraded version of Andrew in Free Fire

At its default level, Elite Andrew's passive ability, called "Wolf Pack," reduces armor damage by 8%. At its maximum level (Level 6), this ability reduces armor damage by 14%.

Additional damage reduction from every teammate carrying this ability remains constant at 0.15.

Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

As per his in-game description, Hayato is a legendary samurai with a passive ability called "Bushido."

At the character's default level, the player's armor penetration increases by 7.5% with every 10% reduction in maximum HP.

When Hayato reaches level 6, the armor penetration will increase by 10% with every 10% drop in total HP.

Verdict: Who is better?

Hayato, Elite Andrew, and DJ Alok are all great choices for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Elite Andrew and Hayato offer armor durability and increased enemy armor penetration, respectively. Both abilities will provide players with a significant advantage in the intense matches of the Clash Squad mode.

Meanwhile, DJ Alok offers an HP advantage and boosted movement speed during gunfights. Since these qualities are very useful in close-range combat, it is safe to say that he is the best pick for the Clash Squad mode between the three characters.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the playing style of the player.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh