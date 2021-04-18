DJ Alok vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better after the OB27 update?

After the OB27 update, many modifications have taken place in Free Fire. With that, a lot of characters have received nerfs and buffs. Chrono was one of the characters who got nerfed because of his overpowered abilities.

However, DJ Alok still has his earlier abilities and is dominating the character segment. This article compares and analyzes the character abilities of Chrono and DJ Alok to see which one is better to use now after the OB27 update in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono's ability - "Time Turner"

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono possesses an active skill called Time-Turner. At its most basic stage, this ability generates a force field that prevents enemies from doing 600 damage. Inside the force field, the player can shoot at opponents.

When this skill is mounted, the player's movement speed inside the force field increases by 5%. The results last three seconds and have a cooldown of 200 seconds.

As he is leveled up to 6, his agility increases to 15%, skill duration increases to eight seconds, and the CD reduces to 170 seconds.

DJ Alok's ability - "Drop the Beat"

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok possesses the active ability to Drop the Beat. This power creates a 5m aura that raises the alliance movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds at its base stage. His skill is perfect for offensive players in the Clash Squad mode of Free Fire.

DJ Alok can be leveled up with the help of character fragments. Drop the Beat's highest stage raises ally travel speed by 15% and restores 5 HP/s for 10 seconds.

Verdict: Who is better after the OB27 update?

Chrono has since been nerfed after the update. Previously, the movement speed of Chrono inside the force field was 15%, now it has been reduced to 5%.

Previously Chrono had a lot less cooldown on the ground (50 seconds). Chrono now has a huge cooldown time of 200 seconds. This imposes many disadvantages on the players as they cannot use Chrono's ability for long.

DJ Alok, on the other hand, has a greater advantage on the ground. He offers better movement speed on the ground as well as offers a healing ability.

Hence, it can be concluded that DJ Alok is of better use and greater advantage than Chrono in Free Fire after the OB27 update.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

